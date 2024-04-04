5 new mobile games to try this week - April 4th, 2024
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Let's get on with it!
1
Howl
Hearing a lone wolf's cry echoing in the distance can mean the end of your life as you know it, and in Howl, you'll rage against this "howling plague" as a deaf prophetess on a quest to save your fellow villagers from turning into beasts.
Combat is a tactical turn-based affair where accurately predicting your enemies' moves can spell the difference between victory and defeat. You'll unlock different skills to help you across this dark fairy-tale world, all presented with gorgeous "living ink" visuals that make you feel as though each scene is pulsing with life.
2
ASTRA: Knights of Veda
Do you have what it takes to fight against the Mad King's tyrannical forces? Then take up your sword and dive into this 2D RPG as the new "Master of the Book" guided by Veda's wings. Part beat 'em up, part action side-scroller, the visually stunning title offers a wide variety of knights you can summon and upgrade to help you on your cause.
The game also features a handy auto-battle system that you can opt for should you choose to take a break from all the fighting, as well as idle mechanics that let you reap rewards even when you're logged off.
3
Neuronet: Mendax Proxy
AI always seems to be front and centre when it comes to your average post-cyberpunk city - but in Catena, that AI just happens to be you. As the newly created "Arc", you'll take on the responsibility of managing the city as designed by the MindCore corporation. You'll also be in charge of balancing financial prosperity and maintaining law and order.
Of course, while you're supposed to make sure everything is under control, there are inevitably difficult moral choices you'll have to make when it comes to helping or hindering people's agendas - whether or not you'll discover what being human really means along the way is entirely up to you.
4
The Mystery of Eigengrau
The Mystery Of Eigengrau thrusts you into an atmospheric horror game where you'll need to solve puzzles to make it out alive - of course, things aren't always as simple as they seem, as you'll uncover more of the creepy narrative while progressing through the game.
The subtle sound effects add another layer of spine-tingling thrill to the title. Plus, the dynamic environment shifts depending on your actions, so think carefully - the inhabitants of the forest don't exactly take too kindly to random strangers snooping around for hidden objects on their turf.
5
Dofus Touch
This colourful re-release of the OG 2016 MMORPG lets you pick from 15 character classes as you embark on an adventure across the World of Twelve. There are over a whopping 10,000 maps you can explore to feed your wanderlust, with enchanting creatures you can encounter along the way - and, if you're lucky, you might even chance upon the legendary dragon eggs called Dofus.
The game also features more than 70 dungeons that'll put your combat prowess to the test. And if you're feeling a little competitive, you can take on other players in thrilling 1v1 or 3v3 battles for the ultimate bragging rights.