Top Heroes tier list of every hero in the game so far
| Top Heroes
- As is the custom with these lists, all of the heroes are ranked from tier S which contains the best characters in the game, to C tier where the junk resides.
- If you're having trouble finding the best heroes for your team, the Top Heroes tier list will clear out all of the confusion.
If you are just starting your adventure in Top Heroes you probably want to know what the best heroes to use for your team are and which ones you should avoid. Well, you are in the right place! We will rank all of the characters in tiers from S to C, and give you a complete Top Heroes tier list!
This is our complete list of heroes released thus far in Top Heroes, and the best options are the ones you should be using. Of course, all the Legendary heroes are a little more difficult to obtain than others, unless you're lucky.
However, you can make almost any of them work as long as you upgrade them and farm resources long enough.
OK, let's get right into our Top Heroes tier list!
1
S-Tier
|S-Tier
|Headhunter
|Pyromancer
|Shaman
|Adjudicator
|Astrologer
|Wilderness
|Hunter
|Druid
|Desert Prince
|Pixie
|Paragon
You know, in every game some heroes are just too strong. These are the S-Tier heroes. For whatever reason, be it damage, tankiness, or utility, their overall performance just exceeds that of other heroes. If you have them on your team, things suddenly become a lot easier.
Pyromancer
- Damage Dealer
- Burst Damage
- Multi-Target
The Pyromancer is one of the best damage dealers in the game at the moment because it can deal AoE damage and also grant a shield to an ally. All of her skills further benefit the damage increases she already has, so for clear speed, she's easily S tier.
Adjudicator
- Tank
- Sustained
- Buff
The Adjudicator is a great tank that gains damage reduction and shields, allowing him to stay in combat for a really long time. At max rank, he also gains invincibility, which works amazingly in boss combats if you already have a good healer.
Astrologer
- Damage Dealer
- Burst Damage
- Single Target
With great single-target power, the Astrologer is a great addition to any team, especially during boss combats. They can also benefit from good team synergy when deployed alongside Adjudicator and Paragon, gaining an additional 10% damage. That will translate into extremely high burst damage, which obliterates enemies.
2
A-Tier
|A-Tier
|Soulmancer
|Sage
|Warlock
|Nun
|Stonemason
|Swordmaster
|Secret Keeper
|Forest Maiden
|Hostess
|Pathfinder
|Windwalker
|Treeguard
|Headhunter
A-Tier heroes are well-balanced and they can carry you through the mid to late stages of the game without any problem. Even though they are not as overpowered as the S-Tier ones, they are viable options for your team composition. Of course, having a well-rounded team is the key if you want to progress.
Secret Keeper
- Tank
- Control
- Buff
Secret Keeper is like an upgraded version of the Knight. He's a frontline tank with CC abilities in his kit. But, he can do more. He can remove debuffs, he has a short immunity to them and can shield his allies when fighting against other players. Great hero overall.
Pathfinder
- Damage Dealer
- Sustained
- Multi-Target
Pathfinder is all about inflicting damage over time (DoT) to the enemy. On top of that, he has a little bit of crowd control (CC) and he can increase the marching speed for all teams attacking mobs and rally battles.
3
B-Tier
|B-Tier
|Priestess
|Dancer
|Knight
|Barbarian
|Bard
|Watcher
|Ranger
B-Tier heroes are in the middle of the pack. They can be useful in certain team comps but you don't want to create your team around them. They are more of complementary heroes who can help you transition from the early to the mid-stage of the game. They are certainly an upgrade when compared to the starting heroes so make sure to take advantage of that. That said, do not invest your resources in any of them. Look to replace them with higher-tier heroes when you can.
Knight
- Tank
- Control
As you would expect, Knight is primarily a tank hero who can knock back enemies. Even though his damage isn't great, he gets a damage reduction buff that allows him to frontline for his team. He also provides some small buffs for his League allies such as increasing their HP and Damage reduction.
Ranger
- Damage Dealer
- Buff
Ranger is a hero focused on dealing damage to his enemies with normal attacks. He can play the role of a drain tank thanks to his passive that increases his HP drain as his HP decreases.
4
C-Tier
|C-Tier
|Warrior
|Brawler
|Outlaw
|Rogue
|Pharmacist
|Wizard
|Archer
|Blacksmith
|Escort
These heroes are good during the early stages of the game for the most part. As you transition into the mid-game, you should try to replace them with higher-tier heroes. Investing your resources in these heroes would be a waste, so avoid doing that.
And that's all for our Top Heroes tier list, at least for now. If there are any changes in the future due to game updates, we will make sure to adjust our lists. Check back to this page occasionally to ensure you get accurate rankings!