AFK Journey tier list (for beta version of the game)

Fans of the game will be pleased to know that we have a complete AFK Journey tier list with every character released so far! We played the game during the CBT (Closed Beta Testing) phase to give you our perspective on the meta. If you are starting your adventure in the fantasy world of Esperia, below and in the next pages you will find everything that you need to know.

About our AFK Journey tier list

Before we move to our, remember that these rankings are based on our experience during the CBT phase. That means our criteria when it comes to our ranking of the characters were a) How easy these heroes can clear game content and b) How easy is it to upgrade them.

When the game gets its official global release, we are going to revisit our lists.