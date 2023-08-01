The Observer is an operative who can control zones thanks to her area abilities that repel surrounding targets. Her standard ability Heavenly Law deploys a turret that can shock enemies, dealing Electric-type damage. Her support skill Physic works in a similar way but it can also provide some healing. Ji Chengxing is one of the two operatives who have healing in their kit. Even though manifestations are always good to have, they are not necessary for her to perform to this standard. Trial's Eve is the best weapon for her hands down. Overall, she's an operative with a certain style of play that is not for everyone.

It's hard to actually evaluate this variant of Enya. If you are playing with Yao Winter Solstice then Enya is a must-have. Think of her as Yao's big sis. In any other case, she's ok. Regardless, if you pair her with Winter Solstice and give her a Prismatic Igniter she can take Yao's damage to another level.

Acacia - Redacted is among the best operatives when it comes to clearing hordes of enemies thanks to her ability "Spokes of the Wheel". Acacia throws her dagger which ricochets towards surrounding targets. Star Ocean is probably the best weapon for her as it synergizes well with her standard skill. Manifestations can further increase her damage output.

Yao - Quite Quitter is one of the only two operatives with the ability to heal. The other is "The Observer". Her support skill Paid Overtime deploys a device that heals operatives within range every 3 seconds. Her standard ability turns her into a solid DPS as Yao deploys Slacker's Aimd to continuously replenish her ammunition.

Lyfe (Wednesday) is a DPS operative that deals Electric-type damage. Equipped with an SMG-type weapon, she can continuously fire at her enemies. Of course, because of the weapon type, her DPS comes alive in close-range combat. Her standard ability Raven's Command allows Lyfe to deploy 2 drones that will fire missiles at the enemies non-stop. Her support skill Gungnir deals AoE damage. Her ultimate From a Windy Tree adds a knock-up on top of continuous damage.