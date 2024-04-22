PACKED!? review - “An engaging yet frustrating experience”

We've all felt the anticipation of waiting for a package to arrive at your door. But have you ever considered how claustrophobic you'd feel packed away in a depot just waiting to get shipped off somewhere? You probably haven't, but Shortbread Games, the developer behind the new puzzle game PACKED!?, certainly has.
PACKED!? is a charming little iOS puzzle game in which you must help two little friends escape a shipping warehouse. To complete a level, you’ll need to move boxes to reach your specified destination. Each level plays out a small grid, which changes in size and shape with each level. Many of these grids are reminiscent of Tetris pieces, which, intentional or not, adds to the game's charm.
This can lead to pushing boxes into problematic locations. Unfortunately, the controls are very sensitive, so you’ll likely grow frustrated trying to avoid making an error. Luckily, the game lets you reset the level at any time by tapping the recycling symbol at the bottom of the screen.
The game will give you a rating for each level you complete. Ratings are based on how much time it took you to complete and how many moves you made. To get better ratings, you’ll want to clear each level in as few moves as possible.
PACKED!? is a novel mobile puzzler that's worth a try. While the overly sensitive controls and lack of a hint system lead to an unhealthy level of frustration each puzzle is well thought out and offers a decent challenge. If you’ve got a knack for puzzles and are looking for something casual to pass the time, then you should definitely unpack this one. However, if you’re easily frustrated you may want to give it a pass.