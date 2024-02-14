Top Heroes codes (February 2024)

Top Heroes codes are probably the most searched thing among the players who play the game. The reason behind the same is that redeem codes prove to be an appealing and easy way to get free rewards without putting in any effort. This guide provides you with a list of gift codes that you will be able to use for items like recruit vouchers and more.

Apart from this, you may also check out our codes on other prominent games. We have redeem codes for Metal Slug: Awakening, Edenight codes, and if you love older titles that are still very active, you can use Cookie Run Kingdom codes. But enough about them - we are here for Top Heroes gift codes.

Active Top Heroes codes for free rewards

ImYours : 2x Recruit Vouchers + 5x Universal Speed-up (15 minutes) + 5x Basic Ruby Pack + 5x Basic Meat Pack

: 2x Recruit Vouchers + 5x Universal Speed-up (15 minutes) + 5x Basic Ruby Pack + 5x Basic Meat Pack TopHeroes2024: 2x Recruit Vouchers + 5x Basic Stone Pack + 5x Basic Timber Pack + 5x Basic Ruby Pack + 5x Basic Meat Pack

Please ensure you use them as soon as possible due to their nature of expiring quickly.

Expired codes

NewAdventure

MistletoeTH

You may follow the game on its social media handles to stay updated about the release of new codes.

Step-by-step guide to using the codes

It won’t take much time to utilize the Top Heroes codes, and it will take you only a few minutes to complete the procedure. The steps below will guide you through the procedure:

Step 1: Open the game and click on the profile icon located in the top-left corner.

Open the game and click on the profile icon located in the top-left corner. Step 2: Your profile section will display on the screen, and you will then have to tap on the “Settings” option. The in-game settings will appear.

Your profile section will display on the screen, and you will then have to tap on the “Settings” option. The in-game settings will appear. Step 3: Select the “Gift Code” option, and enter one of the active codes inside the text field on the screen.

Select the “Gift Code” option, and enter one of the active codes inside the text field on the screen. Step 4: Finally, you must click the “Confirm” button to complete the redemption procedure.

If the process succeeds, the rewards will directly get sent to your in-game bag. However, if the code has expired, you will find a message reading “The gift code has expired”.