Sea of Conquest tier list that ranks all heroes
In Sea of Conquest, you take on the evergreen challenge of piracy on the high seas, and what’s a good pirate captain without a crew of equally roguish corsairs to rely upon? Well, nothing - and Funplus knows this, which is why Sea of Conquest lets you recruit from a huge cast of characters to accompany you in your adventures.
These pirates are gained both via the story quests you can complete and by summoning from the raccoon mascot of your crew, Rocky. Naturally, you’re going to want to know who’s worth having and who’s not. This is where we come in. We’ve categorised each pirate on the Sea of Conquest tier list based on their utility, rarity, stats and more.
We won’t be relegating anyone to E or lower tiers yet, and naturally, this is all purely subjective. This is also primarily based on their performance in regular battles, while combat on the high seas is affected purely by those on a ship’s crew as well as that ship’s stats.
So, read on and find out just what characters are worth bringing aboard in Sea of Conquest, and which you should have had walk the plank.
1
S Tier
- Sharky
- Griffin
- Eileen
- Cordelia
- Lester
- Boa
- Luna
- Bones
- Old Ahab
- Ophelia
You’ll notice these are all high-tier characters, and for good reason, as it seems these high-tier characters typically function as direct upgrades to lower-tier characters. This means you can easily slot them in once you unlock them.
2
A Tier
- Will
- Madame Lulu
- Lord Kojo
- Oscar
- Cursed Ed
3
B Tier
- Henry Hell
- Ned
- Mad Dog
- Zola
Both Mad Dog and Ned can be good in the right circumstances, but we found their abilities to be somewhat finicky and a little difficult to use to their fullest extent.
4
C Tier
- Betty
- Jango
- Armstrong
And with the last pirates ranking, we are closing off the Sea of Conquest tier list.