Sea of Conquest tier list that ranks all heroes
| Sea of Conquest
Updated on September 2nd, 2026 - Version: 1.1.781 - Latest Additions: Mamiya
In Sea of Conquest, you take on the evergreen challenge of piracy on the high seas, and what’s a good pirate captain without a crew of equally roguish corsairs to rely upon? Well, nothing. And Funplus knows this, which is why Sea of Conquest lets you recruit from a huge cast of characters to accompany you on your adventures.
These pirates are gained both via the story quests and by summoning from the raccoon mascot on your crew, Rocky. Naturally, you’re going to want to know who’s worth having and who’s not. This is where we come in. We’ve categorised each pirate on our Sea of Conquest tier list by their utility, rarity, stats and more.
We won’t be relegating anyone to E or lower tiers yet, and naturally, this is all purely subjective. This is also primarily based on their performance in regular battles, while combat on the high seas is affected purely by those on a ship’s crew as well as that ship’s stats.
So, read on and find out just what characters are worth bringing aboard in Sea of Conquest, and which you should have had walk the plank.Original article by Iwan Morris. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S Tier
- Mamiya
- Kalomira
- Mari Itxaso
- Long John Silver
- Cecilia Schafer
- Chien
- Alonso
- B. Jenet
- Rinfuu
- Akhlut, the Anchor Lord
- Toothsome Tom
- Semekh
- Crow
- Mai Shiranu
- Scarlet Swordswoman
- Callahan Durrach
- Anjelica Navarro
- Reaper of the Sea
- Sahra
- Nebet Duman
- Heart of Flame
- Elizabeth Sheen
- Sharky
- Erik
- Sylvia
- Fung
- Gideon
- Yuji
- Griffin
- Eileen
- Kelvin Hobbes
- Mihai Popescu
- Barnacle
- Lester
- Dolores
- Boa
- Luna
- Bones
- Old Ahab
- Ophelia
You’ll notice these are all high-tier characters, and for good reason, as it seems these high-tier characters typically function as direct upgrades to lower-tier characters. This means you can easily slot them in once you unlock them.
2
A Tier
- Obi
- Linae
- Tien
- Jim Hawkins
- Cordelia
- Umar
- Fifi Chapeau
- Kai
- Will
- Madame Lulu
- Kartal
- Slaughter Shadow - Skorn
- Qi Lanting
- Lord Kojo
- Wanda
- Titus Slade
- Chizuru (Legendary)
- Oscar
- Cursed Ed
3
B Tier
- Henry Hell
- Ned
- Mad Dog
- Zola
Both Mad Dog and Ned can be good in the right circumstances, but we found their abilities to be somewhat finicky and a little difficult to use to their fullest extent.
4
C Tier
- Betty
- Jango
- Armstrong
And with the last pirate's ranking, we are closing off our Sea of Conquest tier list. Since you clearly love ranking characters, here's our Reverse: 1999 tier list, Warhammer 40k Tacticus tier list of the best fighters in the game, and Seven Knights Idle Adventure tier list as a bonus for all of you anime fans! Let us know if we miss any new pirates in the comments below.
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