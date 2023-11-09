Sea of Conquest tier list that ranks all heroes

In Sea of Conquest, you take on the evergreen challenge of piracy on the high seas, and what’s a good pirate captain without a crew of equally roguish corsairs to rely upon? Well, nothing - and Funplus knows this, which is why Sea of Conquest lets you recruit from a huge cast of characters to accompany you in your adventures.

These pirates are gained both via the story quests you can complete and by summoning from the raccoon mascot of your crew, Rocky. Naturally, you’re going to want to know who’s worth having and who’s not. This is where we come in. We’ve categorised each pirate on the Sea of Conquest tier list based on their utility, rarity, stats and more.

We won’t be relegating anyone to E or lower tiers yet, and naturally, this is all purely subjective. This is also primarily based on their performance in regular battles, while combat on the high seas is affected purely by those on a ship’s crew as well as that ship’s stats.

So, read on and find out just what characters are worth bringing aboard in Sea of Conquest, and which you should have had walk the plank.