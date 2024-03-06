Best teams in Top Heroes
| Top Heroes
Here is the list of best teams in Top Heroes for every class.
Suppose you're just setting foot on the mysterious continent of Top Heroes. In that case, you will face countless magical creatures of all forms, discover unknown hidden dungeons and fight the potent and ominous creeping darkness. That won't be easy at all, but with our guide of the best teams in Top Heroes, you will be able to carry on the mission with a sturdy lineup and get out of the direst situations.
In Top Heroes, you have six slots to fill with mighty warriors, each with a distinct set of skills and various purposes in combat. Even though the game suggests hot pick lineups, which are helpful for different content, they are hardly achievable for new and free-to-play players since legendary heroes aren’t easy to obtain.
Luckily, you've come to the perfect place. We will provide the best suggestions for team building in Top Heroes, along with robust replacement units for each role. But before that, you should take a look at our Top Heroes tier list of every hero in the game so far and grab some freebies with our Top Heroes codes.
Tips to keep in mind while forming a team in Top Heroes
Deploying heroes that meet specific pre-set conditions will grant additional effects to the queued team.
Faction AuraAlthough this sounds more like the ultimate endgame goal, deploying Legendaries from the same factions will grant a special effect.
Four Legendary heroes: Queue Attack +15%, Queue HP +15%
Five Legendary heroes: Queue Attack +25%, Queue HP +25%
Six Legendary heroes: Queue Attack +35%, Queue HP +35%
BondQueue gains Damage Reduction +10% when deployed simultaneously:
- Pyromancer + Secret Keeper + Nun
- Swordmaster + Shaman + Warlock
- Druid + Sage + Windwalker
- Astrologer + Adjudicator + Paragon
- Wilderness Hunter + Soulmancer + Desert Prince
- Treeguard + Forest Maiden + Pixie
- Paragon + Pixie + Desert Prince
- Hostess + Bard
- Barbarian + Headhunter
- Watcher + Stonemason
Counterplay
- League > Nature > Horde > League
For a starter, consider placing two tanks in the frontline, double damage dealers with AoE and debuff (mid) and double healer or a healer + supporter in the back line. This combo works well for PvE and Arena and has proved effective against more robust comps with only one tank. We have followed this mix to form our list of the best teams.
With that in mind, we are all set to jump into our list of the best teams.
1
Best League team
A balanced attack and defence lineup delivers significant damage with Pyromancer's and Astrologer's ultimate skills, while Bard buffs the whole team with an attack enhancement.
- Adjudicator (Tank)
- Secret Keeper (Tank)
League Tank replacement units: Knight, Hostess
- Pyromancer (Damage Dealer)
- Astrologer (Damage Dealer)
League Damage Dealer replacement units: Ranger, Warrior, Wizard
- Bard (Supporter)
- Nun (Healer)
League Healer or Supporter replacement units: Priest
2
Best Nature team
The Nature lineup leans toward defence with Treeguard offering sturdy shields to the whole team, while Druid and Forest Maiden grant a solid damage boost.
- Treeguard (Tank)
- Sage (Tank)
Nature Tank replacement units: none available
- Stonesman (Damage Dealer)
- Pathfinder (Damage Dealer)
Nature Damage Dealer replacement units: Watcher, Archer, Windwalker, Priestess
- Druid (Healer)
- Forest Maiden (Supporter)
Nature Healer or Supporter replacement units: Pharmacist, Dancer
3
Best Horde team
The Horde Lineup relies on continuous damage and attack speed buffs. The existence of many supporters already unveils the purpose of this team.
- Barbarian (Tank)
- Swordmaster (Tank)
Horde Tank replacement units: Escort
- Wilderness Hunter (Damage Dealer)
Horde Damage Dealer replacement units: Rogue, Brawler, Headhunter
- Soulmancer (Supporter)
- Warlock (Supporter)
- Shaman (Healer)
Horde Supporter replacement units: Outlaw, Blacksmith
4
The best beginner's team
This lineup is based on Pyromancer, the legendary hero that you can obtain for free after seven login days and the Treeguard hero that you might as well get from the Server Launch Carnival event, which is a good start for every beginner.
Remember that you should swap some heroes with whoever you currently have. Since this is a mix of different classes, feel free to use Epic heroes who fill the same roles, too.
- Secret Keeper (Tank)
- Treeguard (Tank)
- Pyromancer (Damage Dealer)
- Stonemason (Damage Dealer)
- Druid (Healer)
- Bard (Supporter)
5
The Ultimate team in Top Heroes
The endgame team is based on the hardest heroes to obtain as its core members (Desert Prince, Pixie, Paragon). While it relies on only four League heroes for the faction aura, the overpowered characters can deal massive damage while consistently being healed and buffed by Nun and Paragon, with Pixie nerfing the enemies.
- Adjudicator
- Desert Prince
- Nun
- Pixie
- Astrologer
- Paragon
With this, we come to the end of our Top Heroes best team guide; if you have any thoughts, let's discuss them in the comments below.