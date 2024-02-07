Edenight codes for free gems (February 2024)

It's a relatively new game, so there aren't many gift codes that you can use, but we will keep updating it with new Edenight codes as soon as they get released.

Edenight is an immensely entertaining Idle RPG that is set to make its mark on mobile. It offers a multitude of distinct agents, each with their own set of abilities that you can employ to battle for the fate of the Eden Fortress.

Among the best ways to receive in-game items in Edenight is by using the different gift codes released by the developers. You can employ them to receive items such as gems, which can help you immensely. This guide provides you with a list of working for Edenight.

Working Edenight codes for free rewards

Edenight codes allow you to receive free rewards without putting in any effort. The following are currently active:

edenightcome: 3x Recruit Cards and 300x Gems

Please remember that the Edenight codes can expire, which is why you should use them as soon as possible. Once they become invalid, you can no longer receive the rewards.

Expired Edenight codes

How to use codes in Edenight

Step 1: Get started by opening Edenight and clicking the level icon in the top-left corner.

Step 2: You must subsequently tap on the "User center" option and select the "Redeem code" option.

Step 3: The text field to insert the Edenight code will emerge on the screen, and you must carefully insert the same without any typing mistakes.

Step 4: Finally, you should click the "Redeem" button to complete the redemption procedure.

As of now, there are no expired codes for Edenight.

The process of using the Edenight codes is pretty simple, and you can complete the process in a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get your free goodies:

If the process is successful, the rewards will automatically be added to your accounts.