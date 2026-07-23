Wish Upon A Cat tasks you with chasing a cat to save the multiverse and patch things up with your BFF, out now for mobile

It's always a cat, isn't it

You chance upon a talking mouse who drags you into a multiversal adventure

All this after having a fight with your best friend

How do you save the world and get back home in one piece?

Odencat certainly has a way of conjuring the most outrageous and yet incredibly interesting premises out there. They've done it before with Meg's Monster - where you try to care for a little kid whose cries can end the world - and this time, with Wish Upon A Cat, you'll need to run after a sus kitty to prevent another big bang.

Honestly, the premise alone is already enough to get me to download this little adventure - and when you add the themes of friendship in the mix, I'm definitely sold. It's just that you start things out having a fight with your BFF, but before you get the chance to say you're sorry, you're inevitably thrust into a multiversal adventure where a mouse tasks you with chasing after a rogue cat.

It's meant to be a short but sweet romp through lovely pixel-art levels, and if you've ever played any of the studio's previous projects, you'll likely spot a few references and Easter eggs here and there for Meg's Monster and Bear's Restaurant.

Given the themes and the vibes, I feel like there's going to be plenty of emotional undertones here too. And based on the trailer, it seems it's not just an ordinary cat you'll be after - it's actually dubbed an "Oden Cat", which makes me wonder if it'll be some sort of fortuitous feline themed after a hot Japanese broth. Whatever the case, I'm definitely intrigued, and I'd absolutely love to find out.

If, like me, the whole concept's got your interest properly piqued, you can download Wish Upon a Cat on iOS and Android today. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases. And if you're on the lookout for more adventures you can embark on but you don't really have all the time in the world, how about taking a peek at our list of games you can beat in an hour or less?