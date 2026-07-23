Hypnospace Outlaw sees you trawling the 90s internet for suspicious individuals

Hypnospace Outlaw is now available for iOS and Android

It sees you scouring a 90s-inspired internet to catch wrongdoers

You can try before you buy

It seems like today is a big one for people with a fondness for the early days of the web. Club Soko is keeping Flash vibes alive and well in 2026 while Hypnospace Outlaw pays homage (and likely mocks) the old internet. It released today for both iOS and Android with a free-to-try model.

Described by the developer Tendershoot as a 90s internet simulator, it sees you surfing the web (as we did back then) for unsavoury individuals who are bullying other folks, infringing copyright laws or other no-nos. That means checking out many weird and wonderful websites to hunt them down.

Of course, this is old-school browsing, which means you also have pop-ups, viruses, and adware to fight against. Rarely was an email ever safe in the 90s, you see. There was plenty of good, too, though, and you can indulge in that nostalgia here by downloading GIFs or MIDI files and customising your desktop, including screensavers! Do we even have screensavers these days? My PC just goes black when it's had enough. Are there no multi-coloured, self-building plumbing networks anymore?

Hopefully, we don't have to worry about dial-up speeds

It certainly looks like it's captured the Wild West nature of the early internet. Websites were uglier and far more strange, yet they felt a lot more loved, something that the pristine UI a lot of them have now lacks. Of course, I wouldn't swap the convenience of modern sites for the old, but I'd like to step back in time for an hour or two.

Hypnospace Outlaw is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play, with a single in-app purchase of $4.99 (or your local equivalent) that unlocks the full version. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.