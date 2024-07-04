Legend of Mushroom guide - 5 tips to spread your spores
| Legend of Mushroom
- You need to work toward full idle status
- Save your tickets and diamonds
- Mine and research and burn through tasks
You've seen more mushrooms in video games than in real life. We can sit here arguing over whether the Mario Mushroom is the most recognized power-up in gaming history, but I've got the rest of this article to write and you've got to read it. And on mushrooms, they continue to pop up in games all over the place as items, ingredients, pets, monsters, and even characters.
Although they're often depicted as poisonous, mushrooms can be quite adorable and tough. If you need proof of that, take a seat and spend a late night playing Legend Of Mushroom while eating pizza with extra mushrooms.
Legend Of Mushroom is the latest in stylized idle RPGs where you play as an anthropomorphic mushroom going on an epic quest. It's unclear why you're going on his quest, but it's safe to say that a mushroom's schedule is pretty open.
You start as a Shroomie using your resourcefulness to attack enemies and defend yourself. You're tougher than you look and a goddess has bestowed some otherworldly power on you to give you a better chance of survival. But that's just the base - if you want to share your mushroom story with the world, check out these tips for Legend Of Mushroom.
1
Tip #1 - Grind until Level 16
Even though this looks like it has both idle and gacha mechanics, you're going to need to put in some work before you can sit back and collect your treasures. Your mushroom starts as a Shroomie with limited power and requires your direct input to get stronger. Although their skills can be used automatically as they recharge, the Magic Lamp which provides all the gear, money, and XP that they'll need comes from you. So, you'll need to rub that lamp a fair number of times to outfit your Shroomie and get them to level 16 to promote and evolve them so that you can beat tougher levels to unlock the ability to auto-rub the lamp.
2
Tip #2 - Gather and then Spam Tickets
Aside from all the power that the Magic Lamp provides, your Shroomie will gain extra power from Skills and Pals. These two things change how much power your Shroomie holds and can send out against the enemies and bosses. Early on you'll get access to a gacha vending machine that takes special tickets to use at a rate of one per draw (with a minimum of 15 draws per use). To grind tickets, you need to complete tasks, the fastest appearing as tabs in the bottom left corner of the screen. The rewards can vary, but they consistently give tickets, so power throw, gather them up, and then have a field day at the crane game.
3
Tip #3 - Diamonds Are Forever… Useful
This game may surprise you by having one of its main currencies as Diamonds, which are earned quite frequently during the game. There are so many ways to get them that you could end up with thousands after a short Shroomie session. Although their purpose is not as apparent as the Gold you get, they hold their own when browsing a certain section of the shop. They can be spent on tons of Speed-Up Coupons, Clock Winders, and Gold. The last one is most important since lamp upgrades will become more and more expensive as time goes on. Try to keep your Diamonds in the thousands.
4
Tip #4 - Save Speed-Up Coupons for the Lamp
As it goes with games like this, you'll be expected to step away and let the game do its thing for a while while you do stuff like meet with fellow humans, do society things, and make food. For some of the things, you'll have to do them since upgrades will range from tens of minutes to an unreasonable number of hours. The amount of time (and Gold) it takes to upgrade the Lamp will increase very fast, but you need to get it upgraded fast. The reason is so that it can idle itself, filter out items you don't want, and automatically sell and generate EXP for your Shroomie. To save time, use your Speed-Up Coupons for it and save the others for the Manor that you're about to visit.
5
Tip #5 - Reach Manor, Mine, and Research
Okay, so you're not visiting the Manor literally, but you are visiting it in this article and that's gotta count for something. The Manor is one of the last elements you'll unlock and it'll give you access to facilities as you grow and evolve. The good news is that you start off having immediate access to the Mines and the Tech Lab. A few minutes of mining can net you a decent number of resources to take directly to the Tech Lab which can be used to research passive boosts to your Shroomie's power. They can boost things like health, attack, and defence - you just need to use the minerals and wait for the research to finish. This is where your extra Speed-Up Coupons can come in handy if you don't want to wait around for ULTIMATE POWER.