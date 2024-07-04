Legend of Mushroom guide - 5 tips to spread your spores

You need to work toward full idle status

Save your tickets and diamonds

Mine and research and burn through tasks

You've seen more mushrooms in video games than in real life. We can sit here arguing over whether the Mario Mushroom is the most recognized power-up in gaming history, but I've got the rest of this article to write and you've got to read it. And on mushrooms, they continue to pop up in games all over the place as items, ingredients, pets, monsters, and even characters.

Although they're often depicted as poisonous, mushrooms can be quite adorable and tough. If you need proof of that, take a seat and spend a late night playing Legend Of Mushroom while eating pizza with extra mushrooms.

Legend Of Mushroom is the latest in stylized idle RPGs where you play as an anthropomorphic mushroom going on an epic quest. It's unclear why you're going on his quest, but it's safe to say that a mushroom's schedule is pretty open.

You start as a Shroomie using your resourcefulness to attack enemies and defend yourself. You're tougher than you look and a goddess has bestowed some otherworldly power on you to give you a better chance of survival. But that's just the base - if you want to share your mushroom story with the world, check out these tips for Legend Of Mushroom.