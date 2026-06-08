Jigokuraku: Battle in Hell's Paradise to come to English-speaking countries on mobile

Jigokuraku: Battle in Hell's Paradise brings the hit anime to mobile

Check out fast-paced card-based battling with lush visuals inspired by the series

English-language support is on the way, alongside new game-exclusive characters

Fans of popular anime series Hell's Paradise are in luck, because now, if you're an English-speaking fan, you'll soon be able to get your hands on the popular mobile spinoff. Just announced, Jigokuraku: Battle in Hell's Paradise is officially receiving an English version, or 'English worlds', specifically, on July 1st.

Jigokuraku focuses on an elite squad of ninjas during Edo-period Japan. Convicted of various crimes, they're offered an entire pardon if they manage to retrieve the elixir of immortality from the strange and treacherous island of Shinsenkyo. Of course, as the title implies, the island is far from your average deathtrap.

Excuse me, Sir-

The announcement of English-speaking worlds also comes alongside news that a Steam version (also available in both Japanese and English) would be launching with cross-progression support. That's on top of a special message from key characters' voice actors who expressed their gratitude to fans, and hopes they'd enjoy Jigokuraku: Battle in Hell's Paradise.

Gameplay-wise, Battle in Hell's Paradise is more of a visuals-lite card-battling RPG experience, at least from what gameplay we've seen. But in offering co-op play as well as focusing on interactions and cooperation between characters, it might just have an interesting enough twist on the formula to be worth checking out!

Not only that, but this newest announcement also comes alongside the confirmation that new, exclusive game characters will be joining the roster. While I'm sure some anime purists will groan at that reveal, plenty more of you will be eager to see who's joining the cast of Hell's Paradise when it comes to mobile in English-speaking countries this July!

Looking for more anime action? Well then you won't be surprised to find that mobile is the place to be for that! Check out our list of the best anime-inspired mobile games to find out what some of our favourite picks are!