Mushroom Go lets you collect fungi friends and explore dungeons with them, now open for pre-registration

Daeri Soft Inc has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Mushroom Go, the studio's adorable adventure game where you'll team up with all kinds of mushrooms to take down baddies in your way. Featuring lovely visuals that add to its cutesy charm, the title offers a vast roster of fungal friends you can collect and recruit to aid you on your journey.

In Mushroom Go, you can look forward to duking it out with equally adorable monsters out in the great big world and - a tad morbidly - collecting their meat to help you grow your lineup. You can actually grow your own mushrooms to fill up your so-called "mushroom bestiary", because who wouldn't want to collect a mustached mushroom with a king's crown perched on its head?

Additionally, you'll also get to explore dungeons with your mushroom buddies and uncover secret challenges to take down epic bosses. There's plenty of loot to plunder too - thankfully, you've got your fun fungi friends by your side to help you every step of the way.

For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Mushroom Go on Google Play and pre-registering to get first dibs when it launches. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official YouTube page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.