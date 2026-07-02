Fortunes of Battle is the new roguelike dungeon crawler from Short Circuit Studios, out now

Short Circuit Studios are releasing their latest roguelike adventure today

Fortunes of Battle offers dice-based dungeon-crawling combat

Upgrade your different heroes, gather relics and take on dramatically different runs each time

Short Circuit Studio are developers that, for the longest time, I mainly associated with cute and cosy strategy. Stuff like Teeny Tiny Trains or Teeny Tiny Towns, for example. But recently they've been stepping out of their comfort zone with new releases such as Townsfolk, and their latest effort: Fortunes of Battle, which just made our latest list of new mobile games to try this week.

Available now on iOS and Android, Fortunes of Battle is certainly a departure from Short Circuit Studios' usual releases. A roguelike, first-person dark fantasy that sees you journeying through a grim and dark fantasy world, battling it out with all manner of nasty enemies as you gather ancient relics and weapons to help you along your way.

Find your fortune

Fortunes of Battle allows you to make use of, and slowly upgrade, all manner of different heroes which you take into battle. But the focus always remains on yourself as the sole member of the party, which is an interesting twist on the dungeon crawler format.

By leaving you by yourself, it helps to immerse you in a quite interesting-looking dark fantasy world. I was particularly impressed by the 2.5D graphics and how it shows different monsters and lighting effects that really make you feel as if you're creeping through the chilling forest and halls of this world.

As for how it departs from Short Circuit Studios' usual entries, I'm cautiously interested in seeing whether or not they're going to embrace these different spins on established genres. If Fortunes of Battle is any indication, that looks to be the way that the studio is leaning.

And if Fortunes of Battle does give you a taste for adventuring through all manner of strange dungeons, why not check out some of the other great options out there? Dig into our list of the best RPGs on Android and check out some of our favourite picks!