Hypnospace Outlaw is a riotous adventure into the early internet coming soon to mobile

Hypnospace Outlaw is a cult-classic PC game making its way to mobile

Patrol the Hypnospace and take out trolls, copyright infringers and other bad guys

Unravel a conspiracy, decorate your desktop and surf the web!

The earliest days of the internet are often defined as a sort of Wild West full of strange, bizarre and beautiful sites and micro-communities. So, no surprise that in our modern algorithm-fuelled browsing experience, there's a serious amount of nostalgia for that period, aptly exploited in the upcoming Hypnospace Outlaw.

Savvy readers will recognise Hypnospace Outlaw for being a major hit on PC when it first released. In this pseudo-puzzler internet 'simulator', you play a Hypnospace Enforcer patrolling the titular internet accessible via dreams. It's your job to squash trolls, stop copyright infringement and all that good moderation fun.

Along the way, you'll be able to explore a weird version of 1999, gather Hypnocoins to spend on all manner of desktop accessories and slowly unravel a wide-ranging plot that bends the mind and tests the web-surfing skills.

Hypnotic

Hypnospace Outlaw has been fully optimised for its mobile release, and promises hours of fun as you patrol the webways. And given that this is already a cult hit on PC , you don't need much endorsement from me to give it a go.

Admittedly, for those who grew up on the internet just a little later, this can all seem a bit confusing. I myself don't remember Geocities (with any real clarity at least), but all that just adds to the strange and surreal setting of Hypnospace Outlaw.

But when it drops in late July (according to the App Store), you'll be able to judge for yourself whether or not Hypnospace Outlaw stands up to scrutiny when it lands on iOS and Android later this year.

In the meantime, if you want to train up your brain cells in anticipation of giving Hypnospace Outlaw a go, why not check out our list of the best puzzle games on Android for our favourite picks?