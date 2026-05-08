JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Spirit lets you embody the Joestar family's noble will across an upcoming RPG

Preferred Partner Feature

Time to adapt the Golden Spirit's unwavering state of mind

Real-time action-packed combat

Immersive hybrid 3D and Live2D visuals

CBT sign-ups start May 8th

Epic fights, a distinct visual style, and iconic poses - things truly are bizarre in the best way with Hirohiko Araki's popular manga series, and in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Spirit, you'll get to experience all that and more. The upcoming RPG by Wanda Cinemas Games offers the same feel fans of the franchise know and love, but optimised for mobile, so if you're keen on learning more, let's dive in, shall we?

JoJo overload - and rightly so

Given that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Spirit aims to recreate everything that makes the series so great, you can expect an authentic experience where you'll not only get to build your roster of familiar faces from the franchise, but also deploy them onto the battlefield across strategic battles.

It's not really JoJo unless you've seen the iconic poses the characters are so well-loved for, and thankfully, you'll get to see them up-close in hybrid 3D and Live2D visuals. This means that classic scenes from the show will be faithfully recreated here, along with cinematic moments in varying camera angles.

And you can marvel at all that through 360-degree free camera control too, which definitely ups the immersion for some sweet, sweet eye-candy.

All the ora-ora-ora

If you're looking to reenact those aggressive battle cries yourself, you can ora-ora your way through real-time combat across multi-angle switching as well. Battles are a fast-paced and tactical affair, with cool animations you can ooh-and-ahh at all day.

The action extends to the various PvE and PvP modes that you can challenge yourself with, especially since the multi-tile formation system lets you tinker around with different compositions to deal the most damage. With the right formation, your lineup can trigger RUSH bursts that obliterate your foes with ease for a more satisfying win.

From Jotaro to Jolyne

Of course, what you're probably really here for is the roster of characters from the show - and you'll be happy to know that the character lineup is exactly what you'd want to see.

Character advancement and skill upgrades keep things spicy so you can boost your team's combat prowess. And you don't have to go at it alone, either, as guild and alliance systems let you team up in co-op missions to take down monstrous bosses in exchange for all the loot.

Suffice it to say that it's not something JoJo fans should miss, so if you're eager to get first dibs, you can pre-register for the Closed Beta Test here on May 8th. The CBT will then run from May 15th to the 28th, but for now, you can learn more about JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Spirit by following its official Facebook, X, and TikTok channels!