The Wrapp - Ah, mid-January, a time to look back on old games... apparently

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Hello, there! And welcome back to another exciting instalment of The Wrapp. This week, it seems everyone is either dipping back into old favourites or trying something they missed the first time around. Dann has returned to TCG Pocket, Catherine to Hearthstone and Will to the Dadish series. Elsewhere, Shaun's trying Puzzle & Dragons for the first time, simply because Digimon, while I'll be trying Creatures of the Deep because small boats out in the ocean are my jam now. Thanks, Dredge.

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

Not only did I U-Turn on my deletion of Pokémon TCG Pocket, but I’ve now resubscribed to premium again - Guh! The reason? They’ve just brought the limited edition EX pack back into circulation, so there are two weeks left to dip into that pack. My reason for going premium, other than clearly having more money (not much) than sense (clearly less), is that this is the one pack that I missed while on strike and the Share function, which was added during my absence, actually fixed the frustrations that originally caused me to bail.

On the subject of ‘things that I definitely shut out of my life that have suddenly returned because I have no willpower,’ I’ve just downloaded Football Manager 26 Touch through Apple Arcade. I don’t even like football… but good luck keeping me away from spreadsheets!

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

Did you know that match-3 games are the most popular and lucrative mobile games there are? Slap one together, and you make a fortune. Despite this universal acclaim, they never really clicked with me. They are fun for a few games, but I could never get properly into them. They just aren’t my thing.

What is my thing, however, is Digimon. That is why I shall be downloading Puzzle & Dragons to reap the benefits of the Digimon Adventure 02 collaboration. They did a collab back in 2024 with the original series, and I was meant to try it then. Never got around to it. I am much more excited for Digimon than the actual game, but who knows, it might convert me.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

I’m still trying to break codes in TR-49, because as I’ll mention in my upcoming review, it’s got that irresistible appeal that always lures me back minutes after I’ve ragequit. That’s a mark of a compelling gameplay loop right there - I’ll just have to see how long my patience and tenacity will last until I crack the code for good.

Meanwhile, I’m also trying to ease myself back into Hearthstone, but I’ve been away for far too long, so I feel like it’ll take a while before I can find my bearings again. It seems I can’t stay away from card games, so it’s back to Blizzard’s CCG for me - at least until the next shiny new thing comes along.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

My plan this week is, well, mainly to do my usual TTRPG stuff. But I do have Shotgun King on the back burner. It does make me wonder why there haven’t been more adaptations of tabletop RPGs to mobile. On PC, there are plenty, but I suppose all the moving parts and numbers might scare off more casual players.

Speaking of scary! Dumb Ways to Die is free on the EGS. I remember back when that used to be a bit of a meme, especially in the anime community, to make your own videos themed around the song and all ways your favourite characters met their demise. So I’ll be hopping on that bandwagon.

Toni Oisin H.C. Freelance Writer

Strictly speaking, my plan for the weekend is to check out the long-awaited Animal Crossing: New Horizons update. However, I’m kind of nervous to return to my island after being gone for so long. What if all my villagers have turned their little furry backs on me because I’ve abandoned them for so long?! So, if I’m not brave enough to face my townsfolk, I might just pick up where I’ve left off with Little Kitty, Big City.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

It's another week into 2026, and it's us versus all of the chaos! We've gotta stick together as we play new games, recommend, and share in each other's fun. While Knight & Dragon IV gave me a lot to think about in terms of writing and fantasy, Dawnmaker still hangs in the sky like the sun breaking into… uh, the thing where the sun comes up super early in the morning. But there are things to consider.

With both the Dadish and Kingdom Rush series on my mind, I'm curious to seek out other consistent mobile series. Wish me luck!

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

All the way back in 2022, Catherine covered a game called Creatures of the Deep. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it sees you heading out to sea in a little boat to catch fish, and sometimes monsters. Given my Dredge-influenced love for tiny boats and the big, scary ocean, I thought it was time I gave this one a try. However, I am somewhat concerned about the multiplayer element and will do my absolute best to ignore it. That's not the relaxing fisherman's life I'm after.