Football Manager comes roaring back with the announcement of Football Manager 26

Football Manager is back with the announcement of FM26

A whole new UI, Women's Football and the Premier League all debut

Best of all, fans can easily transfer over their saves with the first mobile support for the feature

I think it's fair to say that 2025 has so far been pretty difficult for Sports Interactive's hit Football Manager franchise. The cancellation of FM25 was a dire moment for a series that tends to launch yearly, made all the worse by being so abrupt. But as it turns out, the wait may have been worth it.

Not only do we have the announcement of Football Manager 2026, but it's launching this November! More than making up for the lack of a Football Manager entry so far this year, FM26 might prove to be the most innovative entry in the series so far if the features Sports Interactive have announced are any indication.

What kind of features? Well, let's start strong with not just the debut of the Premier League, including fully licensed club logos, kits and official player photos, but also the debut of Women's Football in the series.

Liquid football

These licensed competitions and new features are joined by a complete UI overhaul, promising the most immersive matchday experience yet. Volumetric animations from real-life matches are joined by upgraded on-pitch visuals for a true next step experience.

But perhaps the biggest feature is that, despite debuting on a new engine, you'll be able to convert your save game to the new format. And yes, you may think that's already been in place, but this will be the first time the mobile version of Football Manager supports converting your save, letting you bring it from 2024 and 2025 into 2026!

Sports Interactive have a long way to go to please fans, especially with all the great sports games on iOS. But they've certainly come out swinging with all the features promised in Football Manager 2026, and we won't need to wait long to see if it's going to be one for the back of the net.