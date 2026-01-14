Hearthstone's new Echoes of the Infinite mini-set offers time-twisting new additions

Home is where the hearth is

Hearthstone's new Echoes of Infinity mini-set is now live with 38 new cards

The time-bending new cards include options such as Morchi, the evil counterpart of Chromie

The cards are available to purchase as their own set or in Across the Timeways Pack

Hearthstone, one of those strange spinoffs that arguably exists nearly entirely independent of the original. For a few years, I wasn't even really aware it was based on Warcraft! But whether you're a dedicated Blizzard fan or not, Hearthstone might just pull you in with its new Echoes of Infinity mini-set.

Smaller than a full-fledged new season or release, Echoes of Infinity features 38 new cards in the pack, which are available either as part of the Across the Timeways packs or in their own 72-card set. Continuing on the time-twisting story of Across the Timeways, it brings things to a climactic conclusion!

For just a snapshot of what these cards are capable of, we have Morchie. The evil counterpart of Chromie, Morchie's ability allows you to reroll the random effect of a card that you've just played. The twist? You get to keep both of those effects!

Madness in the Multiverse

While I can't be the only one getting tired of timelines and multiverse nonsense, I don't think anyone will object to the utilities of the cards on offer here. And while we don't have a tier list to offer you (for once), no doubt there'll be many of you already ranking them in your minds.

Personally, I can see quite a few gamebreakers in there. And while it may show my lack of experience with Hearthstone (we all know I'm more of a Balatro man), the Hand of Infinity granting, well, infinite weapon attack for a single turn is right up my alley for ridiculous combos.

Want to put your card skills to the test? Well, as you probably already know, mobile is the place to be for that! Be sure to dig into our list of the best card battlers on iOS for some of our key picks!