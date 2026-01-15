Puzzle & Dragons lets you grab your favourite Digimon with special pulls within the limited-time collab

Time to get your Digivice going

Clear Quest missions for special rewards

Log in every day for themed freebies

Collab-exclusive dungeons galore

Just in case you've already had your fill of the Sanrio collab last month, GungHo Online Entertainment is welcoming the new year with another massive crossover for you to sink your teeth into this month. In particular, the Digimon series is leaping into the fray, which means that you can look forward to nabbing special goodies in Puzzle & Dragons until February 1st.

As for what your noble mission actually is, you'll basically go on a quest to save the world - which, of course, includes special pulls from a whopping ten collab-exclusive dungeons.

You'll score Quest Rewards when you clear Quest missions, including Magic Stones, as well as obtain Digimon Collab Medals that you can, in turn, use to redeem limited-time pulls at the Monster Exchange.

For instance, clearing all floors from Digimon Series-Novice will reward you with Omnimon (Reward), while completing Digimon Series-Expert will reward you with a pull from the Digimon Adventure Egg Machine.

Meanwhile, the MaloMyotismon Descended! special dungeon will guarantee MaloMyotismon to drop when you take down the boss - the same is true with the Apocalymon Descended! special dungeon with Apocalymon guaranteed.

Honestly, all these are just scratching the surface of what's new within the crossover event - and, of course, no collab would be complete without special login bonuses as well. The Digimon Adventure 02 Egg Machine will be up for grabs among other freebies.

And finally, if you feel like shelling out a few extra bucks, you can take advantage of the limited-time bundles in the shop to score the 30 Magic Stones & Imperialdramon: Paladin Mode Egg Machine for $29.99, the 20 Magic Stones & Daisuke Motomiya & Veemon Egg Machine for $19.99, or even the modest 1 Magic Stone & Digimon Adventure Egg Machine for a mere $0.99.

That's definitely a lot to look forward to - it's no wonder Puzzle & Dragons is celebrating a cushy 16-million-download milestone in North America at the moment!