TR-49's unnerving mix of point-and-click adventure and audio drama opens pre-registration for iOS

Breaking in

TR-49 sees you attempting to decode a Bletchley Park Enigma

Is it just a computer made ahead of its time, or something more?

And can you uncover the secret in time to literally save reality as we know it?

During World War Two, the codebreakers at Bletchley Park in England worked overtime to crack the Nazi's enigma code. Comprised of some of the most genius minds of their generation, we may never fully know what their work entailed. And that mystery is what fuels the unnerving mix of upcoming audio drama and point-and-click adventure, TR-49, which has just opened pre-registration for iOS.

Coming to us from Inkle Studios, the developers of Overboard! and 80 Days, TR-49 is set to land January 21st and sees you interacting with a strange machine resembling a modern-day computer. The only problem? It's more than 50 years old and was created by a pair of Bletchley Park codebreakers to literally solve reality itself.

Suffice it to say things are going to get weird and unnerving, not to mention challenging. With this strange device that may or may not just be a computer ahead of its time, being packed with books and text, you'll have to uncover the hidden meanings and links in order to uncover the book within that can rewrite reality.

Hearing things

Coming from such a skilled developer, you'll forgive me for being extra excited for TR-49, as this is a story-based release which actually tickles quite a few of my special interests. And as Tanish pointed out in his initial coverage , the genuine mystery is something that is sure to enthral puzzle fans.

About the only thing I'm unsure about is the mention of the audio-based nature of TR-49 and being able to chat with your character's handler at any time. Is that a hint at some AI-fuelled mechanics? I think we may have to wait and see.

And if you want to put your brain further to the test, we've already got you covered. Just dig into our list of the best puzzle games on iOS to find even more ways to put your mind to the test!