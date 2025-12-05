The Wrapp - Arknights: Endfield, coaxing collabs, and amateur Uno

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Welcome back to The Wrapp, our weekly series where we discuss our weekend gaming plans. This time around, Iwan is checking out how Arknights: Endfield plays on mobile while Catherine and Shaun have gone all misty-eyed at the promise of collaborations. Elsewhere, Toni is daring to play Uno for the first time. In real life. Yikes.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

This week finally brought an end to the Thomas K. Young journey I embarked on… I have played all of his games. I finished things off with Be Brave, Barb, which is hands down the longest entry in his catalogue. Now all I can do is wait patiently for the next entry in the Dadish saga: Dadish 4. Supposedly, it's coming out on December 18th, so there's still some time to kill before then as I stoke the coals in the steam engine of the hype train.

There's also planning for our Xmas and end-of-the-year podcast specials, and trying to find popular year-long holiday-themed games.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

Now, normally I’m not a gacha-head but... Well, I would’ve been but for serendipity and all that. That’s because I recently got back into my childhood favourite of Code Geass with all its nonsensical plot twists and mecha action. And I also happened to find out that Code Geass: Lost Stories was released in the West! Then I noticed it also shut down only a few years later. Just my luck that the one time I’d gladly embrace something with gacha, it’s unavailable.

Ah, well, at least I have Arknights: Endfield. Whoops, did I just spoil our next hands-on preview? Well, yes indeed. So be sure to tune in soon because I’ll give my thoughts on how it stacks up compared to the preview I played over in LA.

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

One of the greatest franchises in all of history is Final Fantasy. That is not an opinion; that is a fact. Amongst them is Final Fantasy 9, the last mainline entry on the PS1, and an absolute gem. I adore the art, the characters, and the ability system it had. It is precisely this reason that I am going to redownload Another Eden this week, because there is a Final Fantasy 9 collaboration happening. When I first tried Another Eden, it didn’t really grab me, so maybe this time around will be different.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

Like Shaun, I have been lured by the shiny thing called the “collab” this week, because the world of The Witcher is portaling into Sword of Convallaria. The pixel-art RPG has always intrigued me, to be honest, but I never really got around to it when it first came out. I suppose this is the Witcher Sign I’ve been waiting for, not because I’m a massive Geralt fan or anything, but mainly because the animated teaser for the crossover just looks so darn good. Ah, superficiality - we meet again.

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

This weekend I’m off for a holiday (until late next week!), so I imagine there’ll be a few mobile games for the plane journey (I’d say Hundred Days, Suzerain, Tents and Trees, After Inc.). Aside from that, I’ll be tied up trying to fully immerse myself in as many Christmas markets as I can. Prost!

Toni Oisin H.C. Freelance Writer

My brain has fully started to wind down for the year, so I can't imagine I'll get through much gaming besides a bit of light puzzling.

I've recently rediscovered Gradiently on the Nintendo Switch, which has been ideal for a bit of relaxation. It's a visual puzzler where you try to organise coloured squares into perfect gradients. I'm making it all sound a bit baby sensory video-core, but I promise it's actually really nice.

On the flip side, my friends also might be taking it on themselves to teach me how to play Uno this weekend, as I've somehow never tried. I get the feeling that might be a little less chill, but we'll see.

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

Nothing new for me this week. I'm more tired than usual, so I'll be kicking back with one of my favourite mobile games of all time: Retro Bowl. Taking a team from hopeless to champions is a tale as old as time, but it's at its most satisfying right here, thanks to the gameplay. The slingshot controls for tossing the ball to your teammates just feel so good whenever your pass finds its intended target, while duking past attempted tackles is also similarly delightful. I'd highly recommend it, even if you're not a fan of the sport.