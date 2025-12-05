Poki lets you play games instantly from the web, now with a shiny new win at the Dutch Game Awards

Preferred Partner Feature

The best in the business

We already know how massive web gaming can be, but just in case you're still on the fence about it, Poki is stepping forward with further proof with its shiny new "Best in Business" award. Fresh off its big win at the Dutch Game Awards, the web gaming platform is flaunting one billion plays under its belt, and it's not slowing down any time soon.

Perhaps what's even more impressive is that Poki is a self-funded endeavour - and in such a cutthroat industry, that in itself is already a huge feat. Poki has risen from 10 million players a month to a whopping 100 million monthly players now, and you don't have to do the math to know it's been enjoying plenty of exponential success for the past five years.

That's largely due to the 1,000 curated adventures and puzzlers you can dive right into on the site with no complicated installations and storage-hungry downloads needed. The team has also grown with the number of plays, now with 65 full-time employees that are just as passionate as the community.

"This win recognises the twelve years of hard work and effort, as an independent Dutch company, to build the world’s #1 web games platform. We are on a mission to create the ultimate online playground, a playground where we offer instant, easy access to free games for players all around the world," says Poki’s co-founder Michiel van Amerongen. "We care about the success of our game developers, and empower them to create great games by creating an environment where they can innovate and thrive. We are excited to continue supporting the growth of web games."

If you've always wanted to play heavy-hitters like Subway Surfers or Temple Run 2 without having to download anything that'll mess up your phone's precious real estate, you can head on over to Poki.com and get started today!