The Wrapp - Pets from the void, prepping for Dadish 4, and ferrying the dead

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Why hello there! Welcome to the latest edition of The Wrapp. In our weekly series this time around, Catherine has succumbed to the temptations of the void. In her defence, they do have cute pets in there now. Elsewhere, Will is swatting up on his Thomas K. Young before the arrival of Dadish 4, and I'm heading to the underworld for a little boat trip. I can't see how that would present any problems.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

We’re a well-oiled machine here at Pocket Gamer Towers - by “well-oiled”, I mean we cover every single mobile release ever (it’s just not possible), and by “Pocket Gamer Towers”, I mean our own cosy little workstations at home. Every so often, something will fly under the radar despite our ultra-hi-tech machinery, though, and Voidpet Dungeon is the perfect example.

I can’t believe I haven’t heard of this creature-collecting RPG before, so I’m happily going to spend my weekend discovering what it is and finding out why its monsters are based on emotions. Emotions can be pretty monstrous, too, of course, so I think I’ve just answered my own question.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

A happy Turkey Day to you all! Even if you don't celebrate it, I hope you all have some astounding feasting planned (or at least some sweet treats). While I may be indulging in various foods today, the most important must come first: Dadish 4 is barely three weeks away. Thomas K. Young is toiling through the holiday season to bring us the next entry in arguably the most incredible dad saga of all time. Now that I've finally finished Dadish 3D, I'm fully caught up.

However, until that faithful release date, I can spend some time playing through his other games, Be Brave Barb and Dunkadillo.

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

The year is getting on now, so my weekends are getting busier and busier. I’ve got Pokémon Go plans, as there’s a community day on Sunday and some nice raids out and about. I’ll also be continuing with Resident Evil: Survival Unit, although I am levelling up my base much quicker than other games of the like… so I’m not too sure how long it’ll keep its claws in (although the world story is still forming at the moment).

Toni Oisin H.C. Freelance Writer

I’m likely to be indulging in a little more retro gaming this weekend using my Switch Online Family Pass subscription. It’s hard to resist the very retro-futurist vibes of somehow playing the N64 with my friends who live miles away over the internet. It just sounds like science fiction to kid-me.

I think we’re going to be playing some Mario Party 1 and 2, alongside hopefully a bit of Mario Kart 64. No, I’m not in a time warp - at least, I don’t think I am. I’m just really bitter that Sherbert Land didn’t make it to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Tour. Give me those (extremely seasonal) penguins back.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

I’ve been getting really into Battletech recently, and that means diving into Mechwarrior 5. One thing I do prefer about mobile is you don’t have to worry about constantly tweaking settings to get good performance (usually).

Still, you’d think giant robots would be a shoo-in for some strategy RPG. All this to say my main mobile use this weekend will be apps to help with a tabletop miniatures game. But I’ll have my usual rota of Vampire Survivors and Balatro on standby. And hey! Whatever happened to Castle v Castle?!

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

For my money (which there's not a lot of, admittedly), the best genre on mobile is the roguelike scene. It just marries nicely with that short burst approach most of us want when gaming on our phones. You can dip into a run, get super overpowered, slay hundreds of enemies, and feel like you've been on a whole adventure in around thirty minutes.

The problem is that Vampire Survivors is the undefeated king in this respect. But I'm always hopeful something else will take that crown. Not because I dislike Poncle or Vampire Survivors. I just like shiny new things. With that in mind, I'm going to give Charon: Rogue of Hades a try. The poor old boatsman's been blamed for hell being a bit rubbish, so now he has to ferry the souls of the damned across that big old lake whilst defending himself from attackers. It's hardly a trip to the Isle of Wight for the poor chap, is it?