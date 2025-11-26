Charon: Rogue of Hades drops a major content expansion and stirs up the Underworld

The ferryman’s roguelike journey deepens

Charon: Rogue of Hades has rolled out a major content expansion

Continue your fight through the overflowing Underworld

Fast-paced combat with the ability to create chaotic builds

It’s been a busy season for roguelikes, including one that comes from a far moodier corner of the genre. Charon: Rogue of Hades, the 2D pixel-art roguelike RPG about everyone’s favourite underworld ferryman, has rolled out a major content expansion. Your trek into the underworld just got more compelling.

If you haven't boarded Charon’s ferry yet, you step into the role of the underworld’s eternally overworked boatman, guiding souls across the rivers of Hell while things… deteriorate around you. War, disaster, and general mortal incompetence have crowded the afterlife, and the residents have decided the ferryman is the easiest target to blame. It doesn’t help that you keep delivering more souls by the boatload, I guess.

The structure remains the same delicious mix of roguelike combat and RPG tinkering. Runs move fast, weapons and magic slot together into surprisingly chaotic builds, and each stretch of the underworld carries its own flavour of hostility. Bosses, each with their own quirks and grudges, punctuate the journey, and the pixel art lets everything feel grim without losing its charm.

Ferrying doesn’t just feel like a mechanic, as it quite neatly ties into the narrative. It isn’t just run-die-repeat; it’s run-die-repeat because someone has to keep this place functioning. Every trip down Styx or Phlegethon feels like a job gone wrong, with Charon pushing through out of sheer obligation while the world around him crumbles.

If you gravitate toward the likes of Hades, Dead Cells, or anything that mixes myth with punishment, Charon: Rogue of Hades fits right in.

If you gravitate toward the likes of Hades, Dead Cells, or anything that mixes myth with punishment, Charon: Rogue of Hades fits right in.