Voidpet Dungeon lets you nurture emotions across a creature-collecting RPG, now in its first anniversary

Emotions can be pretty cute too

Collect and grow your pet emotions

Evolve them and explore the Void

First anniversary event underway

While we try to do our best to cover what's hot and what's not over here at Pocket Gamer Towers, we can't always catch 'em all - and in this case, it's a tad literal. Voidpet Dungeon is an adorable monster-collecting RPG where the pets you collect are embodiments of your emotions, and the fact that they're all so darn adorable (just look at that app icon) makes it even more compelling to grab them all.

Now celebrating its first anniversary, Voidpet Dungeon lets you hatch and nurture your emotions and equip them with cool gear to build the ultimate squad, whether that's sneaking around with Spite or setting things ablaze with Joy. There are more than 200 Voidpets to add to your roster and evolve as you see fit, and honestly, this premise of growing emotions is simply incredible to me.

You can also keep those evolutions on point until you unlock your Voidpets' final forms, and you'll definitely need all that to survive the increasingly more difficult levels of the Void.

Given the first anniversary festivities though, you can add a Slothful Egg to your collection so you can hatch Higher Form Sloth until November 30th. I'd say it's definitely worth keeping an eye out for these limited-time events for more Higher Form emotions.

I, for one, would love to give this a go for its premise alone, and if you're equally curious, you can have a look at the official website for Voidpet Dungeon for more info on the pets. The quirky Instagram account drops adorable animated shorts regularly too, which adds to the already adorable lore behind the Void.

Now, if you're looking for more creature-collecting chaos, why not have a look at our list of the best monster-taming games on mobile to get your fix?