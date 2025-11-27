X Rocker Sparta RGB gaming chair review - "A comfy chair that also has lights... yay?"

Not to blow open a massive, long-standing conspiracy or anything, but everyone at Pocket Gamer works from home. When Iwan (as he likes to do) mentions PG Towers, he's very much referring to a virtual structure where the lobby, water cooler, and break room with an unshiftable smell of coffee are all on Slack.

And while I'm giving away deeply confidential company secrets, we don't all work in the same country either. I know, it's shocking, but that's the modern world. Working remotely is a big thing nowadays, and for introverts like me, it's wonderful. However, there is one conundrum that every home worker faces. The chair.

When you spend hours upon hours at your desk, you need something capable. If the ergonomics aren't up to snuff, you'll quickly find yourself with a back problem. And that's no fun at all.

For a while now, I've been using a Brazen, and it's been a commendable companion. However, as with all things, it's started losing the battle with Father Time. So, when the kind folks at X Rocker offered to send over the Sparta RGB gaming chair, I accepted, excited to see if it'd prove itself a worthwhile replacement. The short, if slightly boring, answer is, “Yes, it certainly does.” The more in-depth and hopefully more entertaining response is below.

Spartans, assemble!

Upon receiving my Sparta chair, the first thing I had to do was put it together. That's a particularly daunting task for someone with negative practical skills, but I came away pleasantly surprised at how easy it was to assemble.

Working solo, I managed to transform a pile of screws, washers, and other stuff into a chair in roughly half an hour. Throw in another person or someone whose limbs accurately do as instructed by their brain, and it'll probably take even less time. With everything in its place, I stepped back to assess the design.

And, as you can tell from the pictures in this article, it's pretty smart. I'm a fan of an understated design, and that's certainly what X Rocker have gone for here. Without its RGB lights on (we'll touch on those later), it's entirely black, with the company logo on the headrest barely standing out.

There is a pattern of sorts on part of the backrest and the seat, although they're not all that noticeable unless you really look. All in all, I'm a fan. It reminds me of that one guy in every Sunday League football team who only wears black boots. He won't be able to do a flip flap or a rainbow flick, but boy, is he dependable and able to run for a full ninety minutes.

However, unlike my stereotyped amateur football, the Sparta RGB does have a little hidden flair. Okay, it's right there in the name. Maybe it's not that hidden. Along the sides, two panels house a strip of LED lights. Pop those on, and your chair suddenly has a touch more personality.

Now, I'm happy to be an old man shouting at clouds here. Sometimes a Stratocumulus needs a good telling off, after all. I don't entirely get the point of the lights. I'll admit. They look very cool. And it's great to control them from an app, particularly since the switch is beneath the seat, which is a tad inconvenient. I just don't see why I'd ever use them.

Of course, I get that from a content creator's perspective, it brings a bit more pizazz to their stream or videos. And sure, maybe at Christmas I'll go for a little red and green ensemble to get me in the festive spirit.

But not everyone is a content creator, and it's not always Christmas, no matter how much Wizzard wish otherwise. Ultimately, I can't see it being a feature that'll get used much. By me, anyway. Maybe people like it for the vibes, and I can respect that. It's certainly not something I'd hold against the Sparta.

Subtle with a touch of flair

All grand on the looks front, then. But what about actually sitting in the thing? For the most part, it's excellent. The seat and backrest feel incredibly plush, meaning I can sit there for hours without discomfort. The positioning of the two also makes you sit incredibly upright. This feels weird at first, but once you get used to it, you realise how much better it actually is for your posture. The material feels sturdy, too, so hopefully it'll last a while yet.

I also appreciate the addition of a height-adjustable headrest. Over the years, this has become a foible of my Brazen, one I didn't notice at first. It's simple enough to adjust here as well, sliding up and down without much force, yet staying in the desired position without issue.

Meanwhile, the armrests boast an even greater level of personalisation. They can move up, down, forward, and then you can twist them inwards and outwards too. However, that's where my praise for them ends.

As is seemingly the case with gaming chairs, they're not overly comfortable. Definitely not the worst I've experienced if they're only used for shorter periods. However, they're far from stellar. They also occasionally slip and rotate outwards when I lean my elbow on them. It doesn't happen all the time, and it's not a deal breaker by any means. It's more that I wasn't expecting jump scares from a chair.

However, for the price, it's hard to argue with what the X Rocket Sparta RGB gaming chair offers. For £220 (currently less in Argos), you get an incredibly comfy seat that serves you well over long sessions. And while not to my taste, the RGB lights are a cool addition for those who want to add a little sparkle to their setup.