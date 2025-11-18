Besiege is out now on iOS and Android, letting you build your own wacky engines of war

Crash the castle

Besiege, the physics-driven siege simulator, is out now on mobile

It's free to try with an optional purchase for the full campaign

Take on your enemies and build wacky engines of war to crush, slice or burn them to bits

First released back in 2020 after nearly five years of early access, Besiege became an instant classic for many. And now you'll be able to dive in for yourself as this whacky siege-engine creator hits iOS and Android! Best of all? Besiege lets you try it out completely free before buying, with a 10% launch discount until November 23rd.

The core gameplay of Besiege is simply about destroying enemy fortifications. Simple, right? Well, the twist is that you don't get any catapults or siege towers ready-made for you. Instead, you need to create your own siege engines tailored to the fortifications you're trying to conquer and the enemies you're trying to eliminate.

Which means you'll be coming up with new, more innovative designs to deal with your opponent's own development. Whether that's as simple as a wrecking ball to a wall, or a flying helicopter packed with flamethrowers, it means you'll be smashing up shop with the best of them.

Whacky War Engines

Of course, that's only part of the fun of Besiege. I'd argue that even moreso is the physics-driven nature of the experience itself. Your creations are just as likely to fall apart as they are to work, but whether they succeed or fail isn't the point, because it's always spectacular whatever they do.

At the same time, Besiege offers enough variety of pieces to use in your creations and levels to test them out in, that no matter how much you play, you'll find something new. And since it's free to try, you're not exactly risking much by diving in and giving it a go yourself before dropping that $7.99.

