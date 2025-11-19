Resident Evil Survival Unit launches with strategic base-building, real-time battles, and that trademark RE horror

Preferred Partner Feature

The viral infection spreads to mobile devices

Build your defences against the infected

Team up with characters from Capcom's popular franchise

City-building strategy meets survival horror

Joycity has officially launched Resident Evil Survival Unit, which means that if you've always bragged about how well you might do as a survivor during the apocalypse, now's your chance to walk the talk. The survival horror strategy game will have you gathering scarce resources, building your defences, and fighting hordes of the infected threatening to consume what's left of humanity - and when the stakes are this high, the pressure is definitely on.

Thankfully, you'll get to fight alongside Resident Evil veterans Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, and Jill Valentine among other familiar faces, so you don't have to rage against the creatures of the night alone. You might want to team up with fellow survivors out on the field too - or, if you're all about survival of the fittest, you can battle other players to make sure all those precious resources are yours and yours alone.

With the official launch, you'll finally get to join the other two million pre-registrants on this harrowing journey, as well as get up close and personal with the new original creature "Mortem" as designed by artist Yoshitaka Amano of Final Fantasy fame.

Train your heroes, build your base, and face off against both the infected and other survivors who are after the same things you are - all's fair in love, war, and the infected, as they say.