Duet Night Abyss forgoes randomised gacha mechanics in favour of freely unlockable characters, out now

Preferred Partner Feature

No restrictions from RNG banners here

Global launch across mobile, PC and Epic Games Store

Monetisation comes from cosmetics and shards

Action-packed exploration and protagonist switching

Hero Games has officially launched Duet Night Abyss, out now across the globe on iOS, Android, PC and the Epic Store. The action-packed RPG offers dual narratives you can sink your teeth into, along with gorgeously designed characters, fast-paced battles, and flashy skills to up the ante in combat.

Now, speaking of visually stunning characters and weapons, you might be inclined to think you'll need to roll the gacha in an endless cycle bound by the RNG gods here - but what makes Duet Night Abyss one to look out for is that it's chosen to forgo your average gacha fare. In particular, you can unlock characters by purchasing only the shards you need should you so wish and you can obtain weapons via forging system, Lunosmith.

Or, if you don't feel like spending anything, you can also acquire the characters via the gameplay itself, offering a fresh twist to your typical monetisation tactics. There's no pesky Stamina System here either, which should ideally provide the community with a more sustainable and healthier economy in the long run.

There's plenty of freedom to enjoy too, as you can Sprint, Helix Leap, or Grappling Hook your way across levels while deploying two protagonists throughout the varying chapters at your leisure.

And if you happen to love accessorising your characters and customising them to suit your tastes best, you can purchase costumes to jazz things up a bit, with all these offering purely cosmetic perks without stat bonuses that might ruin fair play.

Now that Duet Night Abyss is out, you can enjoy pre-registration milestone rewards as well as get Prismatic Hourglass simply by checking in, with up to 107 Hourglasses to be given away. If you're eager to kickstart your journey, then you can download it today!.