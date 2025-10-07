MySims and MySims Kingdom make their way to mobile in Apple Arcade debut

Blockhead, affectionately

MySims and MySims Kingdom are coming to mobile

Specifically, Apple Arcade early next month for all subscribers

The two retro spin-offs offer a cosier, story-based take on the iconic life sim

Before The Sims 4 arrived and became the main focus for the entire franchise, The Sims had been experimenting quite a bit. And with the popularity of portable gaming in the 2000s, we got the surprisingly quite fun MySims franchise that preempted other mobile life sims, like the Tomodachi franchise.

Alright, why am I talking about this? This isn't The Sims News! Well, because dear reader, that fan-favourite series is finally making its way to mobile. As of November 6th, subscribers to Apple Arcade will be able to dive into the worlds of both the original MySims and medieval-themed MySims Kingdom!

Eschewing the broader emergent gameplay of the original, the MySims series focuses on quests and storylines with a core set of recurring characters. Think something like Animal Crossing with a smattering of Sims-style fun thrown in there.

My my my my, my Sim-ona

It's definitely at least slightly painful to see MySims referred to as 'retro' in the official press release . But I'm sure at least some of our older readers are making their peace with that as best they can. Especially considering that until now we've only had the original, rather truncated mobile adaptation of MySims

While the MySims series was a big departure from the original Sims product, I think they're well worth playing as a result. Rather than try to recreate the slow, emergent drama of your Sims going into a depression spiral and accidentally setting fire to the swimming pool, MySims is a lot calmer and more cosy.

So, keep an eye on Apple Arcade and get ready to dive into the world of blocky-headed Sims-likes all over again!

