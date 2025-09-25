Pokémon TCG Pocket to launch goodie-packed new Deluxe Pack: ex booster packs

Catch 'em all, again

Pokémon TCG Pocket is debuting new deluxe booster packs

Deluxe Pack: Ex offers cards from each previous expansion

Each booster is guaranteed to have a four-star or higher rarity card

I think it's safe to say that after a rough start, Pokémon TCG Pocket has really made its mark on mobile. With a number of expansions under its belt and even trading getting a tune-up, you may be frustrated to have missed out if you've started late. But fear not, because the new Deluxe Pack: Ex booster packs are set to fix that.

You all know what a booster pack is. But what's an Ex booster when it's at home? Well, in these boosters being made available between September 30th and October 30th, you'll be able to nab cards from the previously released booster expansions, from Genetic Apex through to Wisdom of Sea and Sky.

Each booster pack will include four cards, with at least one guaranteed to be four-star or higher rarity from the previous expansions. Naturally, this means you've got a great opportunity to nab cards that have previously been released. Select cards will even get their own parallel foil designs or brand-new illustrations.

Run it back

October itself is set to be jam-packed with events to drop in on. Be that the Raichu ex Drop Event from the 6th to 16th, Bonus Week running from the 12th to 19th, or the latest Wonder Pick event running from the 13th to 23rd. That's on top of the Parallel Foil Cards Mass Outbreak event, capping off the month from the 23rd to 29th.

It all presents a pretty compelling reason to jump back into Pokémon TCG Pocket, and a chance to nab cards that you might have otherwise missed out on.

