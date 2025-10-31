The Wrapp - Retro-inspired spooks for the scary season

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Boo! Welcome to a super scary edition of The Wrapp! OooOooo. Okay, maybe it's not that scary, but I felt I had to try. This week, Iwan and I and diving into the melancholy (but still spooky) Inmost while Dann is doing his best by the world in After Inc. Elsewhere, Toni has grabbed a creepy bargain and Catherine is avoiding horror altogether. I can't say I blame her.

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

Last week, I mentioned picking up the Lenovo Legion Go 2 and upgrading it to 2TB. Well, it was a successful week and I managed it, despite thinking I broke the screen during. I was thinking it would have been the most expensive thing I broke, before my friend reminded me I wrote off a Jaguar once. Anyway, I am off to America next week, so this weekend will consist of packing and playing a bit of Marvel Midnight Suns on the Go. Can confidently say it didn’t get the acclaim it clearly deserves.

Toni Oisin H.C. Freelance Writer

I absolutely love Halloween, but I haven't had much of a chance to make the most of it this year thanks to being completely tied up trying to move into my new place. It's rude timing, honestly.

I did, however, bag Fear The Spotlight recently on sale. It's a creepy, retro-inspired mystery published by Blumhouse Games. We also have a bit of a tradition of playing the weird, ghost-themed level known as Horror Land in Mario Party 2 every year - so I guess it's all looking a bit low-poly over here this Halloween.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

I know this is the spooky season and all, but it’s never really been too much of a big thing over where I live, mainly because the moment September rolls around, everyone and everything starts being all about Christmas. That means I once again need to start planning my gift list for all the little kiddos in my circle as the “cool gamer aunt”. Would they find me cool now, though? Now that I’ve only been playing Legion of 56 lately and not much else?

Thankfully, none of them will ever read this Wrapp, so this is just between you and me, yes?

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

I’ve redownloaded After Inc. (spooky!) as my eldest has been playing it through the family management system on Apple, and he’s been having a hoot. I think that I’ve written previously about how they’ve managed to somehow keep the energy and feeling of Plague Inc., despite entirely changing the mechanics, setting and… well, basically everything. Regardless, I’m looking forward to diving into that over the weekend and possibly even finishing off the extra content.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

So, I’m actually playing something different this week! I’ve chosen to take a quick dive into Inmost, and so far, I’m enjoying what I’ve played. The graphics still look great on a mobile screen, no doubt helped by the fact that they’re crunchy and detail-packed enough to have you scanning every pixel. The controls have been a little finicky, mind you, what with having to move your finger in a certain way to climb or carry objects rather than just tap them.

But so far it’s been extremely atmospheric, gorgeous to look at and a treat for the ears. Now to see if I can make my way through and finish playing in time for Halloween!

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

I'm also looking forward to trying out Inmost this weekend. I've not played a single second yet, but from what Iwan's described above, it sounds like it's right up my dark and unsettling alley. I won't lie, either. The fact that it's only, at most, five hours long is a huge part of the appeal.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

HAPPY HALLOWEEN! Why are you here? You should be out there being spooky and scaring people! Do that and maybe they'll drop candy, piñata-style! That's definitely what I'm going to be doing later today, and I've got my very locale-specific costume all set (and it totally WASN'T super easy to put together, don't question it). But, other things come first, and I need to spend some time with Real Vampires…

Not actual vampires, but the mobile game Real Vampires about dealing with the realest vampires in cutout-magazine animatic fashion.