Inmost brings its spooky and emotional narrative to iOS and Android

Do your utmost to play Inmost

Inmost has arrived on iOS and Android after finding success on PC, Switch and Apple Arcade

It sees you exploring a creepy yet pretty world as three different characters

You can easily beat the game in one sitting with its 3-5 hour playtime

Having initially found success on Apple Arcade, PC, and Nintendo Switch, Chucklefish and Hidden Layer Games have now released Inmost for Android and iOS (on the regular App Store). This is one I've been looking forward to ever since the announcement last month. I love me some creepy horror platforming.

For those unfamiliar, it sees you exploring a morose yet beautiful world, where all manner of creepy beasties lie in wait. You assume the role of three different characters: A knight venturing into a run-down castle, a young child tiptoing around an eerie house, and the wanderer who, well, wanders in search of answers. That last one’s not too shocking.

Each character has a distinct playstyle, with the knight bringing down their blade on the numerous nightmares scuttling about the castle, while the child has to solve various environmental puzzles. As for the wanderer, he has some combat abilities, but prefers to avoid a fight, luring enemies into traps instead.

While they set out on separate journeys, their stories are interconnected with an emotional narrative at the heart of everything Inmost is trying to do. So, while it's got a spooky aesthetic, I don't think that a little bit of fear is all you'll experience with this one.

Short and bittersweet

And while all that sounds wonderful, the biggest selling point of Inmost for me is actually the length. The developers say it only takes a mere 3-5 hours to complete, meaning you can enjoy it in its entirety in one sitting. An emotional, interwoven narrative with multiple playable characters that I can beat in a single evening? Sign me up.

Inmost is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free to try and $3.99 or your local equivalent to unlock the whole game. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.