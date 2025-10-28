Real Vampires gives you a taste (or a bite) of authentic Slavic vampire folklore, coming soon this Halloween

Things aren't always what they seem

Quirky visuals and dual perspectives

Horror and humour combined

Launching on October 30th

Despite what Hollywood (and particularly shiny vampires) might have us all think, blood-sucking creatures of the night have their roots in actual folklore - and the aptly titled Real Vampires explores all that and more. As it says on the tin, you'll go on a narrative adventure trying to uncover hidden secrets surrounding these curious creatures - and what you'll need to do along the way may not be what you'd expect.

The thing that intrigues me the most here is that it's inspired by actual studies from historian Dr. Lukasz Kozak. You'll get to learn about authentic Slavic vampire folklore too, and it's all presented with cut-out visuals by Julia Mirny.

It's also pretty cool to see that you can apparently play dual perspectives here - you can see things from the point of view of the locals as well as the perspective of the vampire. Things aren't always in black and white, after all - especially when the undead is concerned.

As for the mechanics, you can learn from failure, take part in quirky mini-games, and combine both horror and humour to get to the bottom of things, with both absurdity and factual truth thrown into the mix.

Now, based on the trailer and the screenshots available online, I can't say I fully understand just how the whole thing works - and that, perhaps, is what makes it so interesting to me. It's supposed to be a short adventure too at a mere 1.5 hours of gameplay, but I'm guessing the questions it'll leave behind will last way, way longer than that.

In the meantime, you can pre-order on the App Store and on Google Play if you're eager to get your hands on this as soon as it's out. It's got an expected release date of October 30th, with a price tag of $4.99 a pop or your local equivalent.