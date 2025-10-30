App Army Assemble: All of You - "Is this cute puzzler worth yout at-hen-tion?"

We ask the App Army

I really love the art style of this game. It’s very expressive. You play as a chicken who has lost her chicks, and your quest is to find them. You do this by going from the start to the goal where your chick is. To do that. You have to solve the level puzzles. A level is broken up into little circular windows with scenes inside. So you have to go from the starting circle to the goal, which reunites you with your lost chick.

You do this by clicking/swiping/moving certain circles in order to you can get around various puzzles. Usually, the circles pause or commence the action when clicked on.

Basically, you start on the left, click the area the chicken moves from left to right. The middle circles are the puzzle. To start, you have three circles to work out what to do, then as the game ramps up, more scenes will be added.

The game can be deceiving, as once you think you have figured things out, the next level might throw a curveball, such as a circle that you cannot pause. Or more scenes to work out. So you have to time your clicks, which can be tricky and rather frustrating at certain times. As the chicken won’t go into the other circle until it completes to journey across the initial circle, it was before. And you have to click it to enter the next circle. Also, you can’t, as far as I know, make the chicken go backwards. A few puzzles might be trial and error. Others are obvious. But if you are stuck, a solution is provided.

I haven’t counted how many levels there are. But I’m guessing at least 40+. Oh, and to keep you replaying, there are achievements and I think collectables. The game has lovely music and animations. The choice to make the world through the circular window scenes is unique as far as I know, but the rest of the screen is left black, which is a shame sometimes. I really like the level design and would like to see more of the world. But I get it is the hook. As for the main element of the puzzles, they can range from. Simple. You have to work out the intake logic or time it right. So far, I like this game. I can see it as one I come back to.

The game is extremely cute! I love how the mama chicken and the chicks interact. But aside from that, the art style and overall presentation are like a storybook, and the gameplay is as basic as it can get. Its puzzles aren't hard at all, but they are creative. It's hard to call this a proper game, though, as it's mostly a story playing out, and you have to pick the correct order of things. Overall cute game, and worth the asking price, really neat design and very wholesome

This is a simple, relaxing puzzle game, moving or flipping or pausing circles to get Mother Hen to her chick. Normally, ‘simple’ and ‘relaxing’ are not words that arouse my interest in an iPhone game, but this pulls it off by being clever and charming and not too difficult. There is a hint system that I needed occasionally, but still, at times, left me having to figure it out. But I managed to. The graphics are pleasant and interesting, and the controls are simple and effective. Overall, a good entry in the genre and one I happily recommend.

In "All of You," in each level we play as a chicken who has to navigate through a bunch of circles( which can be swapped, rotated, and numbers increased as we progress further) that are connected to go to the chick we lost at the beginning of the story. Some of the levels are easy to finish, while others will test your patience and problem-solving abilities. The game is humorous, has adorable animations, music and sound effects that complement the subject, and is worth your money and effort overall.

Fresh off of exclusive Apple Arcade status, All of You is an adorable puzzler that’s now available for all to play. Puzzlers flood the App Store, so you need to have a hook that makes your game stand out. What makes All of You so interesting is this really cool, yet simple mechanic, where you essentially see smaller parts of the whole stage, and you can activate and pause time to manipulate your path to the goal. Alike Studios is known for making some really cute, loving, charm-filled games such as Love You To Bits and Bring You Home, and All of You nicely wraps up their trilogy. In the crazy world we live in today, helping momma chicken find her missing babies just has a way of warming your soul. Highly recommended!

All of You is a cute puzzler that has a Mother Hen trying to rescue her lost chicks. The levels are displayed in a set of circular windows that the Hen must traverse to reach the lost chick on each level. By manipulating the windows, you can get the Hen safely to the chick. Although this type of puzzler is old hat, confining the action to the windows gives a fresh take on an old idea. The puzzles are challenging, but quick restarts and a good help function, if you need it, make for a fun game. Really enjoyed this one, recommended.

