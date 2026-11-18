Spirit Crossing, the cozy life sim, is out now on iOS after a period of Netflix exclusivity

Jump in and explore the storm-wracked Crosslands to help soothe troubled spirits

Meet and interact with other players at your own pace as you explore

When I say 'life sim,' your first thought would be a laid-back, slow-paced, relaxing experience with little-to-no action. Your second would be to get your hearing checked because I haven't said a word. And the third is whether or not the more action-focused life sim Spirit Crossing is finally out on iOS, which it is!

Spirit Crossing: Cozy Life Sim was previously a Netflix exclusive, but has slowly begun to expand out into other platforms, including the iOS App Store. Spirit Crossing sees you explore the world of the Crosslands, a place wracked by storms that leave spirits in need of healing floating adrift, and it's up to you to help them out.

MMO at your own pace

Spirit Crossing is also, technically, an MMO! But it offers a surprisingly interesting system for interacting with other players. It's up to you exactly how you interact with people and for how long. You'll see other players as shadowy figures, and by interacting with them, your worlds will cross over; from there, you can either chill for a while or make lifelong friends.

And the 'action' focus isn't slim either, as Spirit Crossing offers traversal around a vast, sprawling world on your hunt to help out the spirits. It's not exactly dark soul, but there's definite fun and excitement to be had here beyond just relaxing and farming

With over five years of development under its belt, not to mention a good period on Netflix, Spirit Crossing is well worth checking out to see what it has to offer after all that time in the oven!

But if even jumping, climbing, and gliding is a little too much for you, then don't fret. Check out our list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley for a suite of our favourite picks you can play right now!