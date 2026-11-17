Bart Bonte's latest colour-themed puzzle game is out now, simply named Brown

Make the screen brown by solving the self-contained logic of each puzzle level

Use hints to help you along or challenge yourself to figure it out on your own

With so many big, flashy mobile games currently available to play, it can all seem a bit overwhelming. Fortunately, there's still room for fun, experimental stuff to flourish on mobile, as we've seen with solo developer Bart Bonte. Now, the latest in Bonte's series of colour-themed micro-puzzlers has just been released, with the launch of Brown for iOS and Android.

If you're not familiar with Bart Bonte's previous entries such as Orange and Purple, then you'll be glad to know things are pretty straightforward. Because, rather than a core mechanic, each of the 50 levels in Bart Bonte's Brown is based around self-contained logic and puzzles, which you'll need to figure out to solve.

No puns about the word 'brown'

Essentially, it's like WarioWare, but in a very abstract way. Earlier examples from games like Purple include guiding a dot along a line or lining up three different numbers at the same time. You'll also have access to hints that'll help you out if you get a bit lost.

Bart Bonte is, much like Tepes Ovidiu, one of those developers we follow closely specifically because their smaller-scale releases present a breath of fresh air. We all like flashy, Unreal Engine-fuelled ARPGs, shooters or racers, but simple, straightforward puzzlers are arguably what mobile was built on.

Even better, Brown is also built on the same free-to-try model, meaning you can give it a go for yourself and find out whether it's for you before choosing whether to pay the premium entry. All in all, a good way to pass the hours on a long flight or journey.

And if you find yourself (somehow) in need of even more puzzles to play, then don't worry because we've got you covered! Check out our list of the best puzzle games on Android to see some more of our choice picks!