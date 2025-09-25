The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin will bring its open world adventure to iOS and Android this January

The countdown begins

Global release confirmed for January 28th, 2026

New trailer highlights visuals and combat

Pre-registration and CBT sign-ups now live

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin has finally circled a date on the calendar and it’s not too far away. Revealed during Sony’s State of Play (yes, usually all about PlayStation), this time mobile fans get to join the party too, with Origin launching worldwide on iOS, Android, Steam, and PlayStation 5. Pre-registrations are already live, so you can stake your claim early.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin’s new trailer showed off just how far the franchise has come, with Unreal Engine 5 pushing Britannia into vivid life. From wind rippling across the plains to towering demons waiting to ruin your day, the open world looks massive and full of secrets.

Exploration won’t just be about wandering either; vertical mobility means you’ll be leaping, climbing, and gliding your way through mountains, rivers, and everything in between. Tristan takes the lead this time, but the story dives into multiverse twists and parallel arcs to keep things fresh even for long-time fans.

Combat dials up the action with real-time battles, elemental synergies, and tag mechanics that let you swap between characters mid-fight. You’ll build a party of four, mixing familiar faces from The Seven Deadly Sins and Four Knights of the Apocalypse with original heroes created just for Origin.

If you’re eager to jump in, Netmarble has opened closed beta sign-ups on the official site. And in case you’re heading to Tokyo Game Show, Origin is showing off there too, giving fans a closer look at Britannia before launch.

PlayStation 5 players can already grab a pre-order bundle with bonus upgrade materials, while mobile users can snag rewards by pre-registering for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin through the App Store and Google Play. The RPG officially launches on January 28th, 2026.

