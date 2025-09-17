Netmarble is set to showcase 7DS: Origins and Mongil: Star Dive at the Tokyo Game Show 2025

First-ever independent booth this time

Netmarble hosts its first independent booth at TGS 2025 with 52 demo stations

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin and Mongil: Star Dive in focus

Partnerships with Google, Samsung, Sony, and Thirdwave

Netmarble is going big at Tokyo Game Show 2025, and for the first time in the studio’s history, it’s setting up its own booth on the showfloor. Across 52 demo stations, you’ll get to try two of its most anticipated projects: The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin and Mongil: Star Dive.

Netmarble isn’t doing this alone, though. It’s bringing heavyweight partners along for the ride. Over at the PlayStation booth, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin will be playable on PS5, making it the first Netmarble release designed to launch across console, PC, and mobile simultaneously.

Head to Google Play’s Diamond Ship, and you’ll find both games running through Google Play Games on PC. Meanwhile, Thirdwave’s Galleria booth will host even more chances to dive into Origin, showing off its open-world RPG scale.

Samsung is joining in too, letting visitors experience Mongil: Star Dive on its new Odyssey 3D monitor, a glasses-free 3D display with eye-tracking and view-mapping tech. Netmarble has fine-tuned the game for this setup, adjusting everything from characters to cinematics to make the most of Samsung’s hardware.

As for the games themselves, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin expands the beloved anime series into a free-roaming RPG where you can swap between heroes mid-battle, unleash combo skills, and team up with friends to explore Britannia together.

Mongil: Star Dive, on the other hand, revisits Netmarble’s monster-collecting roots, building on the 2013 hit with Unreal Engine 5 visuals, a tag-based combat system, and a Monsterling fusion mechanic that adds some depth to your Monster Deck.

TGS 2025 is going to be big for Netmarble with these hardware partnerships, cross-platform launches, and its own booth. Both The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin and Mongil: Star Dive have been on our radar for a while, and this weekend you can finally get your hands on them.

