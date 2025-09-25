Blade & Soul Heroes launches globally with a tactical dual combat system

Back to where it all began

Blade & Soul Heroes officially arrives today, bringing NC America’s action-MMORPG prequel to a global audience on Steam, Purple, iOS, and Android. After surpassing two million pre-registrations, the new release launches in 195 countries with full cross-platform support, setting the stage for a bold expansion of the Blade & Soul universe.

Set before the events of the original MMORPG, Blade & Soul Heroes mixes collectible character-driven progression with a striking anime-inspired visual style. You’ll build a roster of more than 40 heroes at launch, including fresh faces like Yusol alongside returning icons such as Poharan, Yura, and Mushin. Each character comes with distinct abilities, so you can keep experimenting with builds.

What really caught my eye was the dual combat system. At first, you’ll fight through real-time battles with dodge, parry, and special attack mechanics, then gradually unlock a turn-based system spanning the story’s 16 chapters.

The two combat styles aren’t separate; switching between them becomes core to the experience. You can dive into fast-paced real-time fights or step back with auto-play during turn-based encounters, giving you control over how to tackle both PvE and PvP content.

This version of Blade & Soul Heroes also arrives with several improvements tailored for a global launch. Early-game pacing has been streamlined with shorter tutorials and skippable cutscenes, while combat flow feels sharper thanks to tweaks like an added dash and rewarding parries that cut incoming damage by 99%.

Furthermore, Gear Sharing has been expanded, letting you distribute equipment across 20 characters instead of just a handful. And the new difficulty options make boss trials more flexible for different playstyles.

Before you go on, take a peek at this list of the best MMOs on Android! And if that wasn't enough, the studio already has the first post-launch update locked and loaded. Scorching Sands will arrive on September 30th, raising the level cap to 40, introducing a new desert region, and tasking you to fight the fearsome Stalker Jiangshi, alongside new story content, dungeons, and challenges.

