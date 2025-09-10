The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin opens global mobile pre-registration

Original sin

The Seven Deadly Sins - Origin has opened pre-registration for mobile

This new adaptation of the hit series offers an entirely original storyline

Pre-register via the official website or storefronts for exclusive rewards

Those of you who've been waiting with bated breath for Netmarble's upcoming adaptation of the hit manga and anime series Seven Deadly Sins can rest easy. Because they have just opened pre-registration for The Seven Deadly Sins - Origin for mobile!

The Seven Deadly Sins concentrates on the titular heroes, who find themselves outlawed after being framed for treason. However, when the kingdom of Britannia comes under threat, it's up to them to step up and save it once more. Netmarble's adaptation lets you explore the world of the show and series, while hacking 'n slashing in third-person combat that's true to the original.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin offers not just an adaptation but also an entirely original 'multiverse' storyline that allows you to travel across the entire continent. You'll be able to collect heroes from The Seven Deadly Sins and Four Knights of the Apocalypse, customise their combat style and shape your own quest.

Would you like to know more?

Pre-registration won't just ensure that you've got The Seven Deadly Sins - Origin primed to download on release, either. You'll nab some generous in-game rewards with the guaranteed character Tioreh, draw tickets, hero upgrade materials and healing dishes.

Meanwhile, those who pre-register with their email via the official website will also be rewarded with other valuable items such as the powerful Skyborne Gale Dual Swords (try saying that three times fast) alongside weapon upgrade materials and Golds [sic]. It's a pretty compelling reason to hop in and register your interest if you've got even an inkling of giving The Seven Deadly Sins - Origin a go.

