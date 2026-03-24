The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin launches on mobile, bringing the hotly anticipated ARPG to fans

Choose your origin

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin has finally hit release on mobile

Special launch events and goodies, such as draw tickets, are available to entice players

Origin is based on the hit series by Nakaba Suzuki

It seems as though we've been writing about it for a while now, but finally, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is out on mobile! The hotly anticipated ARPG from Netmarble is based on the popular anime and manga series by Nakaba Suzuki. And after first launching for other platforms on March 16th, it is now available on iOS and Android.

The Seven Deadly Sins is a popular series covering the adventures of the titular group of knights, who are framed for crimes they did not commit but return to save the kingdom which once exiled them. Although this time around, Origin follows spinoff character Tristan in a new adventure set in a Britannia that's been thrown into chaos.

Whether you take on the challenge alone or with up to five other players cooperatively, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin offers up familiar fast-paced ARPG combat and plenty of appearances by fan-favourite characters drawn from the series.

The Origin-al

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin has been delayed before, so it's good to see it finally make its way to mobile. And having already proven to be popular on other platforms, it'll doubtless find a foothold on mobile too. Whether that's the case for those of you who aren't already fans of the series remains to be seen.

If you're considering jumping in, then now might be the time to do so. You can receive in-game currencies and draw tickets, as well as other goodies, from special launch events such as the SSR hero Guila and SSR weapon Black Flame Wings Lance.

Want to stay ahead of the curve with what's coming to mobile? Well, our reviews cover all the best new releases, and probably your latest favourite before you even know it! Check out this week's review of hamster battler Mochi-O and find out why it gets a gold rating!