The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin set to release its first major update, introducing fan-favourite Escanor

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin debuts its first major update today

It sees the introduction of fan-favourite character Escanor

That's alongside new check-in events, a new boss and a region to explore!

The Seven Deadly Sins, as wacky, over-the-top and sometimes confusing as it can be, has been massively popular with shonen fans. And Netmarble recently got in on that with the new anime RPG The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, which is now set to see its first major update and the arrival of a fan-favourite character!

Escanor, widely beloved by many in the Seven Deadly Sins fandom, is the sin of Pride. Growing stronger during the day and weaker during the night, Escanor's game version wields the same iconic weaponry as his screen and page counterpart while inflicting powerful burn effects on enemies. You'll even be able to unlock the sacred treasure 'Divine Axe Rhitta' as part of his introduction.

But Escanor is far from the only addition being made to Origin as part of this update. Act 13 of the main story is set to be introduced alongside a whole new region in the form of 'My Sweet Gluttony', that is, as you might expect, full of strange and interesting cooking ingredients to find.

All you can eat

You'll also be able to put Escanor to the test, alongside other picks from The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin tier list , in battle against the newly added boss, Galland. Clearing the boss on the hardest difficulty will grant you special crafting materials to create a suitably powerful weapon as a reward.

Meanwhile, you can expect there to be a whole host of exciting new in-game events to dig into as part of this update. A trial event to get a taste of what Escanor is capable of, and a check-in event which runs until June 13th, are just a sample of what to expect!

Looking to find more anime spinoffs like The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin? Or entirely new games inspired by Japan's most famous cultural export? Well, dig into our list of the best anime-inspired mobile games for some of our top choices!