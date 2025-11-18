The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin closes out another successful CBT ahead of launch next year

Everybody’s loving it

7DS: Origin’s global CBT has officially wrapped up

Overwhelmingly positive feedback was received

Netmarble will continue to work on the UI/UX

It’s not every day that a beta ends with fans practically waving banners for launch day, but that’s exactly where The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin finds itself. Netmarble has wrapped up its global Closed Beta Test, and if you were already looking forward to the RPG’s January release, the early numbers suggest you’re not alone.

While most of us are still replaying the G-STAR demo clips, the team has been busy sifting through a mountain of glowing feedback. A massive 93% of participating players said they plan to jump in when the full game arrives. That’s an absurdly high figure for a global beta built around an open-world RPG with multiverse storytelling, tag-based combat, and fiery cinematic skill animations.

Visitors who were lucky enough actually got a taste of that spectacle live at G-STAR 2025, where the hands-on demo drew long queues and even longer social posts. A running theme popped up across impressions: beyond the flashy combat, the world feels lived in.

A lot of testers noted how the open fields, character interactions, and anime-faithful visuals blend together in a way that makes Britannia feel like you’ve stepped straight into the source material. For an IP with 55 million manga copies sold, that’s exactly the energy we wanted.

Of course, no beta is perfect, and Netmarble has already confirmed UI/UX refinements and overall polish passes based on suggestions. But the tone of the feedback, especially the love for the co-op exploration, party switching, and combination skills, makes it pretty clear that Origin is shaping up to be the studio’s next heavy hitter.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin launches globally on January 28th, 2026 for iOS and Android in 12 languages. Until we get there, you can browse our list of the best RPGs on iOS to keep you at bay!