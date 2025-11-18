Hoora turns mobile gaming into a TikTok-style scroll of endless minigames

Doom-gaming

There’s a certain inevitability to the way mobile trends collide. First TikTok turned scrolling into a lifestyle, then every app tried to become TikTok, and now we’ve reached the next logical evolution – scrolling, but for games. That’s essentially the pitch behind Hoora, a new app that wants you flicking through minigames the same way you swipe through short videos.

Hoora gives you full access to a feed of more than 200 minigames, all playable instantly with zero downloads. All you gotta do is scroll, tap, and suddenly you're thrown into a brand new experience. Everything is bite-sized, arcade-paced, and deliberately disposable in a “I’ll just try one more” sort of way.

The feed is always stocked with trending games, so every time you open it, something new (or chaotic) is waiting for you. Reflex testers, puzzle toys, casual challenges - it’s a bit like walking through an endless arcade where every machine already has a credit in it. It’s fast, aimless, and will have you occasionally wondering how you lost 40 minutes of your life.

There’s also a Versus Mode where you can challenge friends, wager trophies, and blame them when you drop down the leaderboard. The social side leans surprisingly hard into the competitive angle – adding friends, comparing stats, and sending challenges. It’s almost like a lighter, friendlier version of the old Facebook game era.

If you like progression systems, Hoora has that too. XP, medals, avatars, quests, and a Premium tier that removes ads and doubles your rewards. It’s all pretty familiar mobile fare, just bundled into an app that’s more about hopping between games than sticking with one.

You can download Hoora now on iOS and Android. And if you prefer your arcade doses a bit more traditional, take a look at our list of the best arcade games on iOS for something with a little more staying power!