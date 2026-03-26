5 new mobile games to try this week - March 26th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Retrieve your stolen pants with limited mana
- Dodge sinister seagulls using your trusty tractor
- Save the world using a hamster of mass destruction
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Crazy Tractor
What happens when evil seagulls leave the beach and invade your farmlands instead? Why, you take your tractor and go on a rampage, of course!
Okay, not quite sure Crazy Tractor's seagulls are waging war against you personally, but it definitely makes for some fun and chaotic arcade survival mayhem - and that's always a good thing. Survive the avian apocalypse by upgrading your tractor, with 12 different drivers you can unlock too - each one featuring their own set of skills that'll help you weather the seagulls' rage. There are global leaderboards to climb too, because when there are ferocious flying fiends to contend wth, it's every man for himself.
2
Almost Out of Mana
If there's one thing that's worse than dodging dangerous dive-bombers from the sky, it's losing your pants in the middle of a fantasy adventure - which is exactly what you're struggling with in Almost Out of Mana. And as the title suggests, you'll not only have to go on a desperate hunt to retrieve your missing trousers, but you'll also have to do so with very limited mana left - it certainly doesn't help that there are monsters out there standing in your way.
Thankfully, this charming puzzler offers plenty of spells you can cast across a minimalist grid, with no timers breathing down your neck, so you can take your sweet time. It's a premium purchase with no pesky ads either, because you'll need every bit of concentration you can muster when your lucky pants are on the line.
3
Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy
Square Enix might not have the best track record on mobile, but that doesn't mean it's not trying its best - with the latest attempt being Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy. The 3v3 PvPvE arena battler takes your favourite FF characters into modern-day Tokyo with customisable loadouts and plenty of action, where you'll need to compete to take down the boss first.
You can also personalise outfits and stay privy to their private lives via chat messages. If anything, it lets you witness Cloud, Lightning, and Rinoa chilling out in Shibuya with full Japanese voice-acting and more - and that alone might just make this one worth having on your radar.
4
Mochi-O
It's not always the cool spiky-haired guys with ridiculously large swords strapped to their backs that save the world. Sometimes, all it takes is a determined little hamster that's genetically engineered to become a weapon of mass destruction - which is exactly what Mochi-O is all about.
As the aforementioned hamster's handler, you'll try your best to defend against the onslaught to save the city. But if you're thinking that's no way to treat a hamster, fret not - you also get to collect seeds and feed them to him to keep him happy and healthy (and ready to fight another day). Pretty wholesome, eh?
5
Coffee Talk
After all that fighting, you might be looking to unwind with a cup of coffee and some good conversation. You'll find all that and more in Coffee Talk Episode 1, which is exactly what it says on the tin - it's basically a talking simulator where you chat with human and not-so-human patrons as a barista over coffee.
It's meant to fill you with all kinds of cosy vibes, but more than that, it also offers heartwarming narratives that you'll discover as you talk to your customers along the way. And with its super chill lo-fi inspired soundtrack, it might just be the perfect mobile adventure to dive into at the end of a long and tiring day.