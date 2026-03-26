Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt sees the hit city builder return to Android

And to the Samsung Galaxy Store!

Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt sees the return of the hit series to mobile

Experience a revamped and remastered version of the first smartphone version

With a try-before-you-buy model and access to the latest mechanics

One of the longer-running series that was a constant on our site back in the early days was Townsmen. This humble city builder from developer Handy Games came out with new releases frequently on Java-based phones, before making the jump to smartphones with the simply named Townsmen.

However, in 2018, Handy Games returned to the series with the rebooted and remastered Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt, a new version that, ironically enough, didn't see the light of day on mobile. Well, until now that is, as we are indeed set to see Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt on mobile!

Pre-registration for the new version of Townsfolk is now available on Google Play, with it also coming to the Samsung Galaxy Store and a planned release for iOS and the Epic Games Store further down the line. Even better, Handy has ditched the onerous freemium model for a 'try-before-you-buy' model!

Town planning

But what about the gameplay? Well, there isn't much to say about Townsfolk that others haven't already said. It's a simple, straightforward city builder set in a colourful, pastoral version of the Middle Ages where your job is to complete missions, gather resources and keep your citizens happy.

The full version of Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt comes complete with an endless mode and a full complement of scenarios, and you can also nab the Seaside Empire DLC as an add-on purchase. With everything from the usual strictures of city building to disasters and seasons to cope with, Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt may be the definitive experience for fans of the series.

Want to hone your planning skills and maybe your tactical acumen along the way? Then be sure to dig into our list of the best strategy games for Android to check out what some of our top picks are for you to play now!