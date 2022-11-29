KoF All Star tier list of all fighters

Even though Tier S includes only the most powerful characters in the game, it is pretty significant and consists of 9 heroes. You can see the full list below.

Orochi 97

Mukai 03

Terry 03

Kazuya

Jin Hoodie

Nameless 02

Geese XIV

Omega Rugal 98

Christmas Elisabeth

You will be able to dominate other players using these heroes, but the only disadvantage is that obtaining them is pretty challenging. Every hero in this list is worth individual attention, so continue reading through the KoF All Star tier list to find out more about the most powerful characters.

, or Yamata no Orochi, is a 5-star hero that costs 65 gold. He has 11 powers, including Telepathy, Telekinesis, Translocation, Possession, Energy Projectile, Energy Pillar, Light, Regeneration, Destroy Souls, Give Powers, and Incarnation. Orochi 97 is a unique hero that can play any role.is a 5-star attacking type hero that costs 63 gold. Even though he can't boast of skills and powers as strong as Orochi 97's, he has a considerable amount of health points and damage. Using this hero, you can eliminate even the same-tier characters during fights. And talking about powers, Mukai 03 has Transformation and Geokinesis, allowing him to control the earth. Also, he has pretty potent skills. His active destroy skill deals 668% damage to your enemies, and Tenten EX deals 716% of your attack to a single enemy. The only disadvantage of this hero is that obtaining him will take a lot of time.is the last character from Tier S who has special powers. But before finding out more about Terry 03, it would be best for you to know some general info. Terry 03 is a 5-star rarity hero, and he costs 63 gold. His full name is Terry Bogard, and he uses technologies to kill enemies. Like Mukai 03, Terry only has 2 powers: Sense, and Ergokinesis. Sense allows you to feel the presence of people nearby, and Ergokinesis is used to collect chi from Gaia energy. Both skills significantly improve this hero, making him one of the most powerful in KoF All Star.