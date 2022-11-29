KoF All Star tier list of all fighters
One of the most exciting things about KoF All Star is the various characters available in this video game. Unfortunately, some characters are way more potent than others. Therefore, people divide them between tiers. There are 5 tiers: Tier S, A, D, C, and D. In Tier S, you can find the most potent heroes, while in Tier D, you can find the weakest characters in the game.
We have ranked all of the currently available characters and sorted them from the best to worst in the KoF All Star tier list. For those of you that are playing similar titles, we've got the Echocalypse tier list, MementoMori tier list and a lot of other lists that you can use.
Before reading through the KoF All Star tier list, remember that the game's balance can be adjusted during updates, so make sure to check our tier list from time to time since we constantly update it!
Tier S
Even though Tier S includes only the most powerful characters in the game, it is pretty significant and consists of 9 heroes. You can see the full list below.
- Orochi 97
- Mukai 03
- Terry 03
- Kazuya
- Jin Hoodie
- Nameless 02
- Geese XIV
- Omega Rugal 98
- Christmas Elisabeth
You will be able to dominate other players using these heroes, but the only disadvantage is that obtaining them is pretty challenging. Every hero in this list is worth individual attention, so continue reading through the KoF All Star tier list to find out more about the most powerful characters.Orochi 97, or Yamata no Orochi, is a 5-star hero that costs 65 gold. He has 11 powers, including Telepathy, Telekinesis, Translocation, Possession, Energy Projectile, Energy Pillar, Light, Regeneration, Destroy Souls, Give Powers, and Incarnation. Orochi 97 is a unique hero that can play any role. Mukai 03 is a 5-star attacking type hero that costs 63 gold. Even though he can't boast of skills and powers as strong as Orochi 97's, he has a considerable amount of health points and damage. Using this hero, you can eliminate even the same-tier characters during fights. And talking about powers, Mukai 03 has Transformation and Geokinesis, allowing him to control the earth. Also, he has pretty potent skills. His active destroy skill deals 668% damage to your enemies, and Tenten EX deals 716% of your attack to a single enemy. The only disadvantage of this hero is that obtaining him will take a lot of time. Terry 03 is the last character from Tier S who has special powers. But before finding out more about Terry 03, it would be best for you to know some general info. Terry 03 is a 5-star rarity hero, and he costs 63 gold. His full name is Terry Bogard, and he uses technologies to kill enemies. Like Mukai 03, Terry only has 2 powers: Sense, and Ergokinesis. Sense allows you to feel the presence of people nearby, and Ergokinesis is used to collect chi from Gaia energy. Both skills significantly improve this hero, making him one of the most powerful in KoF All Star.
Tier A
Tier A includes good characters suitable not only for experienced players but also for beginners. Most heroes from Tier A can appear even more potent than the highest-tier heroes in some in-game situations. Moreover, getting them is much easier than with Tier S heroes. You can see all Tier A heroes in KoF All Star in the list below. Also, there will be a short description of the most powerful champions in Tier A.
- Orochi Shermie 97
- Leona 97
- Krizalid 99
- Igniz 01
- Original Zero 01
- Ash 03
- Jin Classic
- Paul Phoenix
- Haohmaru
- XV Haohmaru
- XV Nakoruru
- Pretty Chan
- Orochi Iori 97
- Ling
- Sentai Clark
- Nests Kyo XIII
Tier B
Tier B is the most extensive on the KoF All Star tier list. This tier is perfect for beginners. Characters from Tier B have enough power to let you play the game comfortably. Also, you can get most of them in a few hours of playing the game.
Of course, replacing them with higher-tier characters in the late stage of the game is recommended. There is no point in talking about every hero from this list separately, so just feel free to check the list below with all Tier B heroes in KoF All Star.
- King 94
- Kyo 95
- Mai 95
- Goenitz 96
- Chizuru 97
- Orochi Chris 97
- Blue Mary 97
- K ‘99
- Zero Clone 00
- Ling
- Fake Orochi
- Summer K
- Wonderland Yuri
- Whip 99
- Lady Yashiro
- Halloween Xiangfei
- Yuri 98
- Alice XIV
Tier C
Tier C is the first Tier that includes characters that are not recommended to use. Of course, you might play using Tier C heroes if you are a beginner and have no alternatives, but there are no other reasons why you might choose to use Tier C heroes. You can find all Tier C heroes in KoF All Star in the list below.
- Swimsuit Angel
- Halloween Kula
- Ryo 95
- Mature 96
- Shermie 97
- Brian 98
- Kensou 99
- Armor King
- Sentai Ralf
- Summer Kula
- Naokoruru XIV
- Andy 98
- Kyo 98
- Kula 00
- Ramon 00
Tier D
Tier D is the last tier in KoF All Star and includes characters that are not recommended to use even if you are a beginner. Fortunately, it is the smallest Tier in the game. Moreover, you can find a replacement for Tier D heroes even in the first hour of playing the game.
- Heidern 94
- Chizuru 96
- Takuma 98
- Halloween Yashiro
- Maxima 99
In conclusion, there are five tiers in KoF All Star. The best characters in this video game are presented in Tier S, while the worst are in Tier D. Don't worry, though - you can still quickly score a potent hero even if you are a beginner.